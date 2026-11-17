An emotional farewell at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot has caught the attention of social media users after a female constable broke down in tears while hugging outgoing Station Officer (SO) Ram Singh. The constable, dressed in uniform, clung to Singh and wept on his shoulder as he prepared to leave Raipura police station following his transfer to Bharatkup. Singh, wearing casual clothes and marigold garlands around his neck, consoled her by patting her back and saying, “Chinta mat karo, tumko hum wahin bula lenge” (Don’t worry, I will have you transferred there soon). The moment left several other policemen and people present at the station visibly emotional.

Emotional farewell at Uttar Pradesh police station goes viral

As per reports, Raipura police station staff organised a formal farewell for Singh after the transfer order. Police personnel and local residents honoured him with marigold garlands, a shawl and a memento in recognition of his tenure.

As the gathering came to an end, the female constable broke down and hugged the outgoing officer. Her emotional reaction moved other personnel and onlookers, several of whom were also seen getting tearful. Videos and photographs of the farewell later circulated widely on social media and were reported by local outlets, including Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times.

Why Uttar Pradesh police officer’s transfer drew attention

According to reports, the transfer of Singh was one among the six police officers involved in the entire reshuffle process within the district. There was an official meeting that took place at the Chitrakoot Police Establishment Board on November 15, 2026. It took place after a consultation by the District Magistrate. The meeting was documented as Minute Number 19, and the SP office issued the transfer order.

This was in preparation for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The Sub-Inspector Ram Singh was transferred from SO Raipura to SO Bharatkup where he will replace the Inspector Vinod Kumar Rai who had been transferred from the district since he had served his three years in the district.

The farewell for Singh attracted commendations from colleagues and citizens because of his effective leadership and patience in dealing with subordinates and the public.

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