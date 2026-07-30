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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral

ACP Monica Shukla's viral video from the Bhopal farmers' protest shows her stopping a moving bus as farmers demanded 100% mung bean procurement and fertilizer reforms.

ACP Monica Shukla viral video (Image: X)
ACP Monica Shukla viral video (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 08:54 IST

A viral video of ACP Monica Shukla standing in front of a moving bus during the Bhopal farmers’ protest has brought the dramatic standoff between police and protesters into the spotlight. The incident took place on Wednesday after farmers marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence allegedly removed police barricades and tried to move buses parked to block their way. As one of the buses moved forward, ACP Monica Shukla stepped in front of it and stopped it with her hands. Seeing the officer standing before the vehicle, the protesting farmers abandoned the bus. The video has since spread rapidly across social media, even as the Bhopal protest ended later following government assurances on the farmers’ demands.

Reportedly, the confrontation unfolded after hundreds of mung bean farmers, protesting under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, attempted to continue their march in Bhopal. Police had parked buses and erected barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching the Chief Minister’s residence. During the face-off, farmers removed the barricades, boarded the parked buses and shouted slogans while trying to move them before police brought the situation under control.

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Why the Bhopal protest reached the Chief Minister’s residence

As per reports, the farmers had started arriving in Bhopal on foot from Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram on Tuesday evening. They were joined by farmers from other districts, who later camped near Veer Savarkar Setu before marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

Their main demand was 100% government procurement of mung bean at the minimum support price (MSP). They were also seeking improvements to the fertilizer e-token system, a solution to fertilizer allocation issues and the timely availability of fertilizers at reasonable rates. The march through Bhopal was aimed at pressing the government to address these demands.

Government assurance ends Bhopal protest after tense standoff

Reports say that the protest was eventually called off after the Madhya Pradesh government assured the farmers that mung bean procurement would be increased. The government also announced that the fertilizer e-token system had been abolished with immediate effect.

With these assurances, the farmers ended their agitation, bringing the Bhopal protest to a close after the day’s tense confrontation that had drawn widespread attention because of ACP Monica Shukla’s now-viral video.

Also Read: Trainee IPS Officer Arrested After Fellow Female Officer’s Alleges Knife Attack, Condoms Thrown, Touching Intimate Parts   

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Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral
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Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Female Cop Stops Moving Bus During Bhopal Farmers’ Protest, Video Goes Viral

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