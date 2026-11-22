The wedding ceremony in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh took an unusual turn where the first wife of the groom appeared and protested against his marriage with another lady. It was claimed by the wife that the husband was trying to marry again without divorcing her legally. Police arrested the groom from the wedding mandap.

In a video clip taking turns on social media, it can be seen that the police have taken the groom into their custody from the wedding ceremony.

उत्तर प्रदेश के एटा जिले में आयोजित मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह कार्यक्रम के दौरान बिना तलाक दूसरी शादी करने पहुंचे दूल्हे को पहली पत्नी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। https://t.co/ModjkdzBJ2 — Anjali Kumari (@AnjaliKumari009) November 22, 2026







Why Did The Groom’s First Wife Arrive At The Mass Wedding?

This particular incident occurred on November 21 on the GIC ground in Etah when a mass marriage function was organized by the government under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme. According to the report, the name of the groom is Akash, who belongs to Marhara area of Etah. The first wife of Akash is Soni, who claims that she had got married to him on November 14, 2021. Their marital dispute is still pending before the court.

When Soni came to know about the marriage of Akash with someone else in the government-organized function, she went to the spot and informed the police. It was claimed by Soni that her husband was trying to get married again without getting legally divorced. As soon as the complaint was made, the police went to the mandap and arrested Akash for interrogation.

What Happened To The Bride At The Wedding Venue?

The second bride was named Shivani, who is from the village called Nagla Hamir. It was reported by the father of Shivani, Kamal Singh, that the entire process of applying for the scheme of mass marriage through an online form had been done by his family; however, they did not know about the first marriage of Akash.

According to reports, the marriage rituals had been performed and Akash had even put sindoor on the forehead of Shivani before the police arrived. The arrest of Akash made a difficult situation for the bride and her family. She was reported to be sad when the police took Akash away from her.

What Did The Groom Say About His First Marriage?

According to Akash, he was experiencing problems in his relationship with his first wife. They had been staying away from each other for a number of years. He had asked for a divorce, but she was unwilling to do so. Yet again, their story does not match regarding the time of separation. While Soni claims that there was no divorce between them and their case was still in court, Akash said that they were separated.

The police arrested him and started questioning him after the complaints were filed. It also brought up issues regarding the verification of the couples taking part in the government arranged mass wedding program.

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