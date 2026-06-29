Watch: Flash Floods Hit Assam, Arunachal; Over 22,000 Affected, BRO Restores Crucial Road

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall and unleashed floods and landslides, which left thousands of people affected and caused major damage to homes, roads and critical infrastructure. The continuously rising river levels and downpours have worsened the situation further, as authorities have issued warnings that more rain could lead to further flooding in vulnerable areas.

The disaster has also disrupted transport, damaged farmland and affected livestock, the problem caused by heavy rainfall, highlighting the widespread impact of the first major spell of monsoon flooding in the Northeast.

Assam Flash Flood: Over 22,000 People Affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flash floods in the state have impacted around 22,124 people across six districts, including Dhemaji, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar.

The most impacted district is Dhemaji, where 15,483 residents have been impacted by rising floodwaters. Apart from this, flooding has submerged 96 villages and damaged nearly 1,690 hectares of agricultural land, adding to the challenges faced by local communities. The floods have also affected livestock, with nearly 48,200 animals impacted as water levels continue to rise across the region.

Railway Bridge Collapse Disrupts Train Services

One of the most significant incidents took place in Assam’s Dhemaji district, where a section of a railway bridge, which was built in 1965, collapsed after heavy rainfall eroded the riverbank supporting one of its piers. The collapse has forced the indefinite suspension of train services between Archipathar and Simen Chapari stations, which has significantly affected connectivity in the region.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said the bridge had been structurally safe. However, severe erosion caused by relentless rain destabilised one of its supporting piers, leading to the collapse.

Arunachal Pradesh Faces Continued Weather Threat

Arunachal Pradesh is also battling severe weather after a recent cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in several districts. In the cloudburst, officials have confirmed that three people have lost their lives, while search and rescue operations remain underway. The weather warning in the region predicts thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall will remain in effect through July 1. It has raised concerns about additional landslides, flash floods and disruptions to normal life.

BRO Restores Key Road in Just 36 Hours

In a significant relief effort, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Arunank, has restored the crucial Kimin-Potin road within 36 hours after floods and landslides damaged multiple sections of the 45-kilometre route. The road had been blocked by mud, boulders, fallen trees and washed-away stretches, cutting off access to Potin, Yazali, Yachuli, Joram and Ziro.

The restoration of the road was essential as it enabled the movement of emergency teams, essential supplies and patients requiring access to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun. The road also became a critical alternative after flood damage disrupted connectivity on National Highway-13.

Flood Risk Remains High