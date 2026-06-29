Watch: Flash Floods Hit Assam, Arunachal; Over 22,000 Affected, BRO Restores Crucial Road

Assam Flash Flood: Over 22,000 People Affected
Railway Bridge Collapse Disrupts Train Services
Arunachal Pradesh Faces Continued Weather Threat
BRO Restores Key Road in Just 36 Hours
Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Arunank, restored the vital Kimin–Potin road within an impressive 36 hours after torrential monsoon rains, flash floods and landslides caused widespread devastation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts. pic.twitter.com/bz61hG3BYN
— Burak (@ResponsibleSane) June 29, 2026