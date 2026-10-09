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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

A terrifying CCTV video from Raipur shows a bull repeatedly charging at an elderly man carrying his one-year-old grandson. Two women rushed out to rescue the child and help the man.

Bull Attack Old Man and Baby (Image: X)
Bull Attack Old Man and Baby (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-09 16:45 IST

What started off as an everyday scene outside a house in Raipur took a horrifying turn when the man, who was carrying his one-year-old grandson, was attacked by a charging bull. The CCTV footage of the bull attacking the old man is seen showing how he is brought down while the child falls from his arms.

The incident, which took place in DD Nagar of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, has brought forth the risks posed by aggressive stray cattle in residential areas.

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What Happened In The Raipur Bull Attack?



In the CCTV video, the elderly man can be seen standing outside his home with the child when the bull charges towards him suddenly. The bull charges cause both the elderly man and the child to fall down.

The bull doesn’t run away immediately after the charge. Instead, it charges continuously at the man, who attempts to defend himself even as the child cries close by. In one moment, the man attempts to move towards an iron pillar, holding on to it as the bull keeps charging at him.

How Were The Grandfather And Child Rescued?

As the commotion escalates, two ladies run out of the building to lend a hand. They lift the child and remove him from the vicinity of the bull, and then assist the old man to bring him inside the building. The video shows how urgent is their response as they try to save the victims from the situation.

The man has been identified by the locals as Devnarayan Sharma, who was carrying his grandson when he faced the attack. According to local reports, both the grandfather and the child have been hospitalized and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

Did The Bull Attack Other People In Raipur?

The incident was reportedly part of a wider series of attacks involving the same bull in Raipur. Local reports said around 15 people were injured across several areas, including Kanchanganga Phase 2, Sector 2 and Banji Nagar. Former politician Kalpana Patel was also reported to have sustained injuries.

Following the attacks, municipal teams attempted to capture the animal. Reports later said forest officials and veterinarians tranquilised the bull and took it for treatment. The reported number of injured people and the details of the capture have not been independently confirmed through an official statement reviewed for this story.

Why Did The Bull Become Aggressive?

A local councillor, Ashu Chandrawanshi, reportedly said the bull had previously been bitten by dogs and had displayed aggressive behaviour afterwards. However, that explanation has not been independently established as the cause of the attack. The animal’s behaviour should not be attributed to a specific cause without veterinary confirmation.

The incident has renewed concerns about the risks posed by free-roaming cattle in populated areas, particularly where pedestrians and young children may have little time to escape a sudden charge.

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WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?
Tags: cctv footageChhattisgarhraipurregional newsviral video

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WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

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WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

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WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?
WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?
WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?
WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?
WATCH: Furious Bull Repeatedly Charges At Grandfather Holding 1-Year-Old Grandson In Raipur; How Were They Rescued?

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