Watch: Girl Puts Anar Bam In Another Girl’s Mouth, She Holds It Between Her Teeth As It Burns; Netizens Question Desperation For Going Viral

A viral video of two young girls conducting a highly risky stunt using firecrackers made of flowerpots (anar bom) has led to widespread condemnation across social media platforms. In the clip, one of the girls can be seen lighting the anar right in front of the other girl’s mouth while the other girl can be seen later holding a lit firecracker between her teeth. The act has received criticism due to the trend of risking one’s life for social media attention.

What the viral video shows

The viral video was filmed outdoors at night. Instead of placing the firecracker safely on the ground, the girls appear to bring the explosive into direct contact with their mouths.

In another part of the viral video, the second girl is seen holding the lit firecracker between her teeth. The clip ends with the participants laughing, seemingly unbothered by the danger involved.

Video becomes controversial because of dangerous social media stunts

This video became popular on X, Facebook, and Instagram, receiving considerable reaction from the public. Some people have referred to this stunt as a “stupid move” in pursuit of online popularity, while others referred to the increasing trend of obsession with viral videos as “a dangerous trend”.

Some people have expressed disbelief at how anyone can get themselves injured just to attract social media attention. The others have asked local police to take strict measures to discourage such stunts.

Firework stunt can result in serious injuries

According to experts and local authorities, this stunt could lead to very unpleasant consequences. Exploding firecrackers near the face or even in the mouth can cause serious burns, facial deformity, eye injury and even death.

Moreover, this video has made people realize about the irresponsible attitude to festivities in the age of social media popularity. Authorities have issued warnings, asking everyone to adhere to the safe firecracker rules.

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