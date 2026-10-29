LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Six-year-old Medansh Raikar from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, won a Rs 50 lakh Toyota Fortuner using a Rs 200 lucky draw coupon.

Medansh Raikar with his Fortuner won using a Rs 200 coupon (image: X)
Medansh Raikar with his Fortuner won using a Rs 200 coupon (image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 12:30 IST

A six-year-old boy from Seelampura, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has won a Toyota Fortuner car valued at Rs 50 lakhs through a lottery. Medansh Raikar secured the top prize in the 2026 draw results using just one coupon which cost him Rs 200. His family has been saving up to buy a car for close to two years now and now they have a luxurious SUV for free. News of the win spread fast, and the family was flooded with congratulatory messages. Locals welcomed Medansh and his family with drums and cymbals.

Drums, cymbals and prayers greet the lucky draw win 

The family also held a special prayer and thanked God for the good news. Photos show Medansh with a tilak on his forehead, standing in front of the new SUV, which is decked in a garland of marigold and red flowers.

The story soon went viral on social media. People shared their amazement at such an unusual win and sent best wishes to the Madhya Pradesh family.

How a Rs 200 coupon changed the luck of one family in Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, the credit goes to Medansh’s grandmother. Her decision to buy the coupon turned out to be a lucky bet, and the small investment became the biggest blessing of the family’s lives.

Her bet gave the Madhya Pradesh household a car they had been wishing for. It also made a six-year-old the talk of the town.

What the Fortuner brings to a Madhya Pradesh household

The Toyota Fortuner is a powerful seven-seater SUV known for its rugged build and stunning looks. It handles paved city roads and rough terrain with ease, and it is available with both petrol and diesel engines.

For Medansh and his family, the Fortuner has become a matter of pride in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: 17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details     

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years
Tags: latest newsmadhya pradeshtrending videoviral newsviral video

RELATED News

17-Year-Old Girl Saved From Marriage To 42-Year-Old Man In Hyderabad; Police Stop The Wedding And Arrest All Involved – Full Details

After Shahi Jama Masjid, Ujjain’s Faladia Mosque Gets Notice Over 224-Sq-Metre Portion Over Simhastha Flyover Path

Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

‘No Physical Relations, So How Was Son Born?’ Madras High Court Rejects DNA Test Plea, Fines Husband Rs 50,000

Wanted Bounty Killer ‘Tiddi’ With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Movie Like Shootout In Ghaziabad, Three Policemen Injured – Shocking Details

LATEST NEWS

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: When Will The Moon Appear In Your City? Check Full List

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Garam Paani Piyo!’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets A Sweet Reminder From A Fan From Ballia | IND vs NZ

Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Amid Clouds, Will Chand Be Visible Amid Cyclone Arnab and Rain? What to Do If You Can’t See the Moon?

Sanjay Raut Tenders Unconditional Apology to CJI, Says No Intention to insult Court; Summoned on November 17

WPL 2027 Auction: Check All Players Sold, Unsold in Women’s Premier League 2027 Auction, Player Cost, Team Purse Remaining and More

Samsung Fold 8 Ultra Develops Volume Key Defect Within 24 Hours; Customer Claims Service Centre Dropped Phone, Demands Replacement

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Annu Kapoor’s ‘Dudhiya Badan’ Remark: ‘I Focus On My Work’

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Virat Bhai, Joota Liya Hai One8 Ka…!’ Virat Kohli’s Reaction To Fan Praising His One8 Shoes At Mumbai Airport Goes Viral

Savarkar’s Kin Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Questions, Deny Claim He Attempted Suicide To Evade Kapur Commission

Wanted Bounty Killer ‘Tiddi’ With Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Movie Like Shootout In Ghaziabad, Three Policemen Injured – Shocking Details

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years
Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years
Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years
Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years
Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

QUICK LINKS