Watch: Grandmother Buys Rs 200 Coupon For 6-Year-Old, Wins Toyota Fortuner In MP, Family Had Dreamed Of A Car For Nearly Two Years

A six-year-old boy from Seelampura, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has won a Toyota Fortuner car valued at Rs 50 lakhs through a lottery. Medansh Raikar secured the top prize in the 2026 draw results using just one coupon which cost him Rs 200. His family has been saving up to buy a car for close to two years now and now they have a luxurious SUV for free. News of the win spread fast, and the family was flooded with congratulatory messages. Locals welcomed Medansh and his family with drums and cymbals.

Drums, cymbals and prayers greet the lucky draw win

The family also held a special prayer and thanked God for the good news. Photos show Medansh with a tilak on his forehead, standing in front of the new SUV, which is decked in a garland of marigold and red flowers.

The story soon went viral on social media. People shared their amazement at such an unusual win and sent best wishes to the Madhya Pradesh family.

How a Rs 200 coupon changed the luck of one family in Madhya Pradesh

As per reports, the credit goes to Medansh’s grandmother. Her decision to buy the coupon turned out to be a lucky bet, and the small investment became the biggest blessing of the family’s lives.

Her bet gave the Madhya Pradesh household a car they had been wishing for. It also made a six-year-old the talk of the town.

What the Fortuner brings to a Madhya Pradesh household

The Toyota Fortuner is a powerful seven-seater SUV known for its rugged build and stunning looks. It handles paved city roads and rough terrain with ease, and it is available with both petrol and diesel engines.

For Medansh and his family, the Fortuner has become a matter of pride in Madhya Pradesh.

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