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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video

Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video

Before his death, he reportedly recorded a 13-minute video discussing his marital dispute, making allegations against his in-laws and urging authorities to review laws related to domestic violence and matrimonial disputes.

A man from Gujarat died by suicide after jumping from the 1,700-foot-high Konkankada cliff in Maharashtra. (Source:X)
A man from Gujarat died by suicide after jumping from the 1,700-foot-high Konkankada cliff in Maharashtra. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 12:34 IST

A man from Gujarat died by suicide after jumping into a deep gorge from Konkankada cliff in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. The deceased, identified as Vishwaraj Gohil, a resident of Rajpara who worked at the Timba post office, recorded a 13-minute video before taking the extreme step. In the video, he spoke about his marital dispute, made allegations against his in-laws and urged authorities to review laws concerning domestic violence and matrimonial disputes.

Man Speaks About Marital Dispute in Final Video

In the video, Gohil reportedly said he was ending his life because he could no longer see hope. He appealed to people to share the recording and called on authorities to reconsider the implementation of laws related to matrimonial disputes. He also made claims about cases registered under Section 498, apparently referring to Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which dealt with cruelty by a husband or his relatives. His assertions, including his claim that most such cases were false, remain allegations made in the video and should not be treated as established facts.

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Domestic Violence Complaint and Court Proceedings

According to the information provided, Gohil’s wife, Dhaaraba, submitted an application to the police on September 12 regarding alleged domestic violence and domestic issues. Police subsequently initiated an investigation. During a conversation at his in-laws’ residence in Anjani City, Kaliyabid, Gohil reportedly cut the veins in his hand. His father-in-law later submitted an application to Nilambaug police concerning the incident. Gohil appeared in court on October 9 in connection with the domestic violence case. After the proceedings, he reportedly told his family he was going out, took his motorcycle and left.

Police Register Accidental Death Case

Gohil later reached Harishchandragad in Maharashtra, where he died after jumping into the gorge. Kakenwada police registered a case and began an investigation. His body was subsequently sent to Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The circumstances surrounding his death and the allegations made in the video remain subject to investigation. His claims regarding matrimonial laws have not been independently established.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video
Tags: 13-minute suicide videodomestic violence lawsGujarat man final videoGujarat man suicideHarishchandragad cliff incidentKonkankada cliffmaharashtra newsmatrimonial disputematrimonial laws IndiaVishwaraj Gohil

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Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video
Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video
Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video
Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video
Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video

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