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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

Severe hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds have battered Haridwar, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, shattering car windshields and damaging vehicles, homes and agricultural fields.

Severe hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds have battered Haridwar. (Source:ANI)
Severe hailstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds have battered Haridwar. (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 18:12 IST

A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds battered Haridwar, leaving residents shocked as hailstones damaged vehicles and shattered car windshields. The sudden spell of extreme weather caused concern among locals, with dramatic visuals showing the impact of the intense hailstorm on parked vehicles and other structures. The storm also affected parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, where heavy hail, rain and strong winds reportedly damaged vehicles, homes and agricultural fields.

Locals Shocked as Hailstones Damage Vehicles

Residents in Haridwar were taken aback by the intensity of the hailstorm, as large hailstones pelted the area amid heavy rainfall. Several vehicles reportedly suffered damage, with windshields smashed by the force of the falling ice. Visuals from the affected areas showed the extent of the destruction, including damaged car windows and punctured sheets. The sudden change in weather created difficult conditions for residents and motorists, particularly those caught outdoors during the storm.

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Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh Also Hit

The severe weather was not limited to Haridwar. Parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also experienced intense hailstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds. Reports indicated damage to vehicles, residential structures and agricultural fields in affected areas. Hailstorms can pose a significant threat to standing crops, particularly when they occur during sensitive stages of agricultural growth. The combination of heavy precipitation and strong winds also raised concerns about potential damage to property and disruptions to everyday activities.

Severe Weather Raises Safety Concerns

The latest spell of severe weather highlights the risks posed by sudden hailstorms, which can damage property and make roads hazardous within a short period. Residents in affected areas are advised to remain cautious during intense weather conditions, avoid taking shelter under trees or unstable structures, and park vehicles in covered spaces wherever possible. Authorities and residents will be watching for further weather developments as the impact of the storm is assessed across the affected regions.
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Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
Tags: car windshields shatteredgusty windshailstorm in HaridwarHaridwar hailstormHeavy RainHimachal Pradesh weatherkashmir weatherNorth India weathersevere hailstormvehicle-damage

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Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

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Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
Watch: Hailstorm Batters Haridwar, Damages Vehicles In Kashmir And Himachal Pradesh | What’s The Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

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