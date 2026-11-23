A shocking medical emergency was reported in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, where a young man suffered severe internal injuries after a four-foot-long shower pipe pierced his rectum and large intestine during a dispute. The pipe reportedly travelled upwards into his abdomen, putting vital organs and major blood vessels at risk. He was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where doctors performed a complex emergency operation to remove the pipe and repair the extensive damage. The patient remains hospitalised and is under medical observation.

Pipe Reaches Abdomen, Causing Severe Internal Injuries

The young man was brought to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in a critical condition after the unusual and serious injury. The four-foot-long pipe had entered through his rectum and penetrated the large intestine, extending into the abdominal region. The injury posed a major surgical challenge because of the risk of damage to nearby organs, blood vessels and other vital structures. Doctors had to carefully assess the extent of the internal injuries before proceeding with the operation.

Jodhpur doctors successfully remove a 4-foot-long pipe from a man’s body through a complex surgery at MDM Hospital. https://t.co/PdYj1SoVRJ — IndianLafda (@IndianLafdaa) November 22, 2026

Doctors Perform Complex Surgery On November 13

A medical team performed the surgery on November 13. The procedure involved carefully removing the long metal pipe without causing further damage to the surrounding organs and tissues. Doctors also repaired the injuries to the rectum and large intestine. Given the pipe’s unusual length and the depth to which it had penetrated, the operation required considerable precision to protect major blood vessels and vital organs. The medical team worked to control the internal damage and stabilise the patient’s condition.

Treatment Provided Free Under Rajasthan’s MAA Scheme

The patient’s treatment was provided free of cost under the Rajasthan government’s Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) scheme, which offers eligible beneficiaries access to cashless medical care. The patient continues to remain hospitalised following the surgery. Doctors are monitoring his recovery, given the seriousness of the internal injuries. The incident reportedly followed a dispute, although further details about the circumstances leading to the injury have not been established. The case has drawn attention because of the unusual nature of the injury and the complex surgery required to save the young man’s life.

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