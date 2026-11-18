Mohammad Latif Bhat, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader, who was behind the attack on the CRPF post at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on November 11, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday. The operation started from Junglepora, where security forces had initiated a search operation to trace him. Sources revealed that Bhat was hiding himself in a mosque. In collaboration with locals, security forces called him through video calls and asked him to surrender, saying “We are with you.” But the 22-year-old refused saying, “I want to meet Allah. I am very happy. I will see Allah. I will not surrender.”

How Kulgam security forces tracked down the LeT commander

As per reports, Bhat had escaped an encounter two days earlier after sustaining injuries. On November 11, he and his associate Nisar allegedly opened fire on a CRPF post in Naupora Akhran, injuring three soldiers. Security forces killed another terrorist, Umar, on November 16, while the Army initially announced that Bhat had also been killed. It later clarified that he had only suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

The search in Kulgam continued on Tuesday with the help of drones and sniffer dogs before security forces traced his location in Junglepora on Wednesday morning.

Kulgam attack accused had Rs 15 lakh reward on his head

According to reports, police had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the capture of Bhat, a resident of Khrewan Chader (Ashmuji) in Kulgam. He went missing from home in early 2025, following which his family filed a missing persons report. He was later recruited into LeT and its proxy network, The Resistance Front (TRF), by Pakistan-based operative Sajjad Gul.

Bhat studied up to Class 12 at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji, briefly attended Government Degree College in Kulgam and later worked as a carpenter.

Kulgam associate Umar sheltered Latif before CRPF attack

His associate, Umar Nisar Bhat, also identified as Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in a shootout near the Larnu bypass in Kulgam on November 16. He had allegedly sheltered Bhat for six months, and the two conducted reconnaissance of several areas before the November 11 attack.

Reports said Nisar had joined TRF after leaving home and was killed just a week after joining the group. Bhat managed to escape the November 16 encounter, prompting an extensive search operation that finally ended with his death on Wednesday.

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