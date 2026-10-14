Watch Here: Bull Kills Elderly Person After It Attacked Him While He Tried To Turn It Away And Hit It With Stick; Video Shows Man Lifted In Air With Horns

A 75-year-old man, Ramjivan, died after a bull attacked him in Akbarpur’s Sadar Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district on Tuesday evening. The elderly man was taken to a medical college for treatment but died on Wednesday morning. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the moments leading up to the attack and renewing concerns over stray cattle in Akbarpur.

How the Akbarpur bull attack unfolded on Tuesday evening

According to the footage, Ramjivan was sitting on a platform when a bull passed by. He tried to drive the animal away with a stick and struck it. The bull then appeared to become agitated, lifted the elderly man with its horns and threw him to the ground.

Ramjivan sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to a medical college. However, he could not survive. The CCTV footage captured the incident, providing a record of how the confrontation unfolded in Akbarpur’s busy market area.

Akbarpur residents blame stray cattle menace

Local residents said the incident might have been avoided if proper arrangements had been made to protect and manage cattle. They also said bull attacks were becoming increasingly frequent in the district, creating fear among people.

Residents have demanded that authorities catch stray animals and move them to cow shelters as soon as possible. The demand for action has grown following the fatal incident in Akbarpur.

Similar fatal bull attacks reported in other states

The incident comes amid other reported deaths linked to stray cattle. In July 2026, a 48-year-old farmer, Shiv Narayan, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district after a bull attacked him while he was trying to drive stray bulls away from his field with a stick.

In September, a man aged 26 years, Sunil Kumar Pandey, lost his life in the city of Faridabad after an accident involving his motorbike and a stray bull. This led to a debate on the efficiency of the government’s effort to control stray cattle.

The residents of Akbarpur are now calling on the administration to act fast.

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