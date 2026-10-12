Watch Here: Cop Slaps Woman After Entering Home, Assaults And Demands Rs 20,000; Phone Broken While She Films, Dowry Case Behind Row

A police inspector in Unnao has been accused of entering a woman’s home, abusing and assaulting her during a dispute linked to an ongoing dowry harassment case. The woman, Anchal Kashyap, alleged that Inspector Vidya Sagar Shukla demanded Rs 20,000, slapped her and later assaulted her at the police station. She also alleged that her mother-in-law was assaulted and that her mobile phone was broken when she tried to record the incident. The allegations surfaced after a video of the incident appeared online on Sunday.

How Unnao inspector allegedly entered the house and assaulted woman

Reports say that according to Anchal, the incident happened on October 7 when Inspector Vidya Sagar Shukla arrived at her home in Krishnanagar, Shuklaganj. She said she asked him to show a warrant and questioned the absence of a female constable. The inspector allegedly pushed her inside and entered the house, where her husband was having dinner. He then allegedly searched the room and assaulted her.

The dispute is linked to a dowry harassment case filed around five years ago by Anchal’s sister, Nisha Kashyap. Nisha married Ramji Kashyap of Manshakheda in 2019 and later accused her husband, sister-in-law and cousins of harassment. The case is pending in court, while Anchal alleged that Nisha’s in-laws have been repeatedly pressuring her to compromise.

#उन्नाव – महिला को थप्पड़ मारते दारोगा का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है, वायरल वीडियो में महिला के साथ मारपीट करते दरोगा दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वीडियो में महिला दारोगा से कहती सुनाई दे रही है, “20 हजार रुपये आपने मांगे।” दारोगा पर घर में घुसकर रुपये मांगने, गाली-गलौज और मारपीट करने का आरोप लगा है। पूरा मामला गंगाघाट कोतवाली क्षेत्र के कृष्णा नगर का बताया जा रहा वायरल वीडियो। @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck @dgpup @unnaopolice — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) October 12, 2026

What led to the Unnao police action against the family

As per reports, Anchal said that on September 20, Nisha’s mother-in-law came outside their house and accused her of beating and abusing her. A complaint was made through 112, followed by complaints at the police station and on the IGRS portal, but she alleged that no action was taken.

On the same day, Nisha’s cousin-in-law Murti Kashyap filed an assault case at Gangaghat Kotwali against Anchal, Manish, Ayodhya and Radha Kashyap. Anchal alleged that the inspector later demanded money in connection with this case. She said policemen asked whether she had the money ready, and when she said she had not arranged it, she was abused.

Unnao woman alleges Rs 20,000 demand and police station assault

The woman specifically accused Inspector Vidyasagar Shukla of demanding Rs 20,000, saying she could not pay because she had not arranged the money. She alleged that she was arrested and taken to the police station, where she was assaulted again and a challan was issued.

Reportedly, she further alleged that her mother-in-law was assaulted during the altercation. When she tried to record the incident on her mobile phone, the phone was allegedly broken. She said she went to the police station three times, submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police and also complained through the IGRS portal, but no action was taken.

Police say Unnao incident will be investigated

@prashan02367402 क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर द्वारा वीडियो की जांच सहित आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) October 12, 2026

The allegations have now drawn the attention of senior officials after the video surfaced on Sunday. Inspector Vidyasagar Shukla said he was undergoing FSL training and would speak later.

Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Srivastava, said the matter had come to his notice and would be investigated. A case has also been filed against the woman’s family in connection with the incident.

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