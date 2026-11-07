LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

The video has sparked concerns over healthcare services, while local residents and public representatives have given authorities until November 10 to provide specialist doctors, adequate staff and essential medical equipment.

A viral video from CHC in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district shows dogs sleeping on beds inside the hospital staff room at night. (Source:Screengrab)
A viral video from CHC in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district shows dogs sleeping on beds inside the hospital staff room at night. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 13:33 IST

A video showing dogs sleeping peacefully on beds inside a hospital staff room in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the functioning and maintenance of the healthcare facility. The footage is reportedly from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tharali, where dogs can be seen resting on beds at night while no hospital staff appear to be present. The person who recorded the video has alleged that the hospital was deserted and that no staff members were available at the time. The footage has triggered fresh concerns among residents over the condition of the healthcare centre.

Dogs Found Sleeping on Beds Inside Hospital

In the viral video, dogs can be seen sleeping comfortably on beds inside what appears to be the hospital’s staff room. The room looks empty, with no staff members visible in the footage. The video has attracted attention online, particularly because the incident involves a healthcare facility where patients are expected to receive medical assistance and care. However, the allegation of staff absence has not been independently established from the video alone.

You Might Be Interested In

Residents Give Deadline Until November 10

The incident has also brought renewed attention to complaints about healthcare services at the Tharali CHC. Public representatives and local residents have reportedly given the authorities a deadline until November 10 to address their concerns. Their demands include the appointment of specialist doctors, adequate medical staff and the provision of essential equipment at the hospital. Residents have expressed concern over the availability of healthcare services in the area and are seeking improvements in the facility’s functioning.

Earlier Video of Stray Animals Also Went Viral

This is not the first time the hospital has attracted attention over the presence of stray animals. Earlier, visuals showing stray animals roaming freely inside the same healthcare facility had also circulated on social media. The latest video has once again raised questions about hospital management, cleanliness and security, with residents awaiting action from the authorities.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?
Tags: Chamoli hospital newsChamoli viral videodogs inside hospitaldogs sleeping on hospital bedshome-hero-pos-14hospital staff absenceno doctors in hospitalstray animals in hospitalTharali CHCUttarakhand health servicesUttarakhand hospital viral video

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Lawyer Collapses Within Seconds While Parking Scooter Outside Home In MP’s Guna – What Happened?

Husband Kills Wife With Grinding Stone Over Suspected Affair With Nephew In Prayagraj, Just 3 Days After She Returned From Parental Home; 3 Children Left Motherless

12-Year-Old Girl Beheaded In Jharkhand’s Godda, Head Found In Paddy Field; Brother-In-Law Arrested Over Family Feud

Karnataka Woman Jumps Into River to End Her Life; Crocodile Attacks Her, Her Screams Alert Locals Who Rescue Her – What Happened Next?

UP Youth Beaten, Burned To Death; Half-Burnt Body Found In Bushes After Three Days In Chitrakoot – What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Gurnoor Brar’s Four-Wicket Haul Powers India To Dramatic DLS Win In Rain-Hit Wellington

Why American Pistachios are Taking Over Modern Luxury Diwali Gifting Hampers

The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul’s Fighting Knock Keeps India In The Hunt Against New Zealand | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

From Chutneys to Chaat: How U.S. Cranberries Are Redefining Diwali Party Starters

From London’s Royal Albert Hall To India: The Internationally Acclaimed Orchestral Qawwali Project Announces Its First-ever India Tour In December

Patil Automation Marks a Strong First Half of FY27; Consolidated Revenue Up 37% YoY, Net Profit Up 48%

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?
Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?
Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?
Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?
Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

QUICK LINKS