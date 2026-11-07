Watch Here: Dogs Sleep On Beds Inside Uttarakhand Hospital At Night; No Doctor Or Staff Seen In Viral Video – What Is Happening?

A video showing dogs sleeping peacefully on beds inside a hospital staff room in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the functioning and maintenance of the healthcare facility. The footage is reportedly from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Tharali, where dogs can be seen resting on beds at night while no hospital staff appear to be present. The person who recorded the video has alleged that the hospital was deserted and that no staff members were available at the time. The footage has triggered fresh concerns among residents over the condition of the healthcare centre.

Dogs Found Sleeping on Beds Inside Hospital

In the viral video, dogs can be seen sleeping comfortably on beds inside what appears to be the hospital’s staff room. The room looks empty, with no staff members visible in the footage. The video has attracted attention online, particularly because the incident involves a healthcare facility where patients are expected to receive medical assistance and care. However, the allegation of staff absence has not been independently established from the video alone.

उत्तराखंड में अस्पतालों में कुत्ते फरमा रहे आराम वीडियो उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के थराली CHC का है जहां रुष स्टाफ कक्ष में रात के समय में कुत्ते चैन से अपनी नींद पुरी कर रहे। https://t.co/6ZImnJQPQg — Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) November 7, 2026

Residents Give Deadline Until November 10

The incident has also brought renewed attention to complaints about healthcare services at the Tharali CHC. Public representatives and local residents have reportedly given the authorities a deadline until November 10 to address their concerns. Their demands include the appointment of specialist doctors, adequate medical staff and the provision of essential equipment at the hospital. Residents have expressed concern over the availability of healthcare services in the area and are seeking improvements in the facility’s functioning.

Earlier Video of Stray Animals Also Went Viral

This is not the first time the hospital has attracted attention over the presence of stray animals. Earlier, visuals showing stray animals roaming freely inside the same healthcare facility had also circulated on social media. The latest video has once again raised questions about hospital management, cleanliness and security, with residents awaiting action from the authorities.

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