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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

Two men were arrested in Pratapgarh for allegedly harassing a student near Bhangwa Chungi. A viral video shows female constables beating the accused with batons as police take them to the station.

Pratapgarh Constables Thrash Two Men Accused Of Harassing Student (Image: X)
Pratapgarh Constables Thrash Two Men Accused Of Harassing Student (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 12:14 IST

Two men were arrested in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly harassing a student near Bhangwa Chungi intersection, with a video showing female police personnel beating them with batons as they were taken to the police station. The accused, identified as Subhash Pal and Daksh Pal, were allegedly seen circling the student on a bike, asking for her mobile number and behaving indecently. Police said they were identified through CCTV footage and arrested after the student reported the incident.

How the Pratapgarh student was allegedly harassed near a police outpost

The incident reportedly took place around 2:33 pm on Monday, October 12, near Bhangwa Chungi intersection in the city police station area. The two men allegedly circled the student several times on a motorcycle, asked for her phone number and made her uncomfortable with their behaviour.

The student went to a nearby police station to report the incident. The men allegedly fled when they saw her approaching. Police later examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the accused.

Pratapgarh police identify the two accused

As per reports, the arrested men were identified as Subhash Pal, son of Dinesh Pal, a resident of Akaripur under Mandhata police station, and Daksh Pal, son of Shobhnath, from Bhawanigarh Tala under Raniganj police station.

Reports claim one of the accused lives in Mumbai and works as an Ola cab driver. He had reportedly returned home a few days earlier and allegedly went to Bhupiyamau with Subhash Pal, his relative, to drink alcohol. The two then allegedly rode their bikes and harassed women and girls along the way. Police have not confirmed these claims.

Video shows Pratapgarh constables beating accused on the way

A video of the accused being taken to the police station has surfaced. It shows both men walking with folded hands and limping as a female police officer hits them with a baton. Reports say the anti-Romeo team dragged them for around one kilometre from the area towards Nagar Kotwali while beating them.

CO City Ashutosh Mishra said the Anti-Romeo squad found two men on a bike making indecent remarks about women and girls on Monday evening. A case has been registered at the city police station, both accused have been arrested, and further legal action is underway.

Also Read: Watch Here: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Delhi, Nototious Criminal Gunned Down By Three Bike-Borne Assailants – Know Full Story    

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Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike
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Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

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Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

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Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike
Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike
Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike
Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike
Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike

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