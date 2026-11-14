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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

The victims' families claim that the headlights of an oncoming vehicle blinded the driver, causing the fatal collision.

3 young men were killed and three others injured after a car crashed into a canal bridge in Haryana's Kaithal district. (Source: X
3 young men were killed and three others injured after a car crashed into a canal bridge in Haryana's Kaithal district. (Source: X

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:56 IST

Three young men were killed and three others injured after the hatchback they were travelling in crashed into a canal bridge in Haryana’s Kaithal district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident took place around 2 am when the six occupants were travelling towards Kaithal city. The deceased have been identified as Navdeep (19), Pradeep (27) and Ajay (22). All three belonged to Karora village and were related to each other. The injured have been identified as Sahil, Arjun and Narendra, who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The impact was reportedly so severe that three occupants died on the spot, while the vehicle was left badly mangled.

Car Rams Into Canal Bridge Around 2 AM

According to the details available, the hatchback was travelling towards Kaithal city when it crashed into a culvert near a canal bridge at around 2 am. The collision was so powerful that the car suffered extensive damage. One of its tyres was also dislodged due to the force of the impact. Three of the six occupants reportedly died at the scene, while the remaining three sustained injuries and were identified as Sahil, Arjun and Narendra.

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Families Claim Headlights of Oncoming Vehicle Blinded Driver

The families of the victims claimed that another vehicle was approaching from the opposite direction when the accident occurred. According to their account, the headlights of the oncoming vehicle allegedly blinded Narendra, who was driving the hatchback. They claimed that the driver lost visibility and control, causing the car to crash into the canal bridge’s culvert. However, the circumstances leading to the accident will need to be established through the official investigation.

Three Victims Belonged to Same Village

The three deceased — Navdeep, Pradeep and Ajay — were residents of Karora village and were related to one another. Their deaths have left their families and the local community grieving. The accident has once again highlighted the dangers of driving on poorly visible roads during late-night and early-morning hours.
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Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?
Tags: Car crashes into canal bridgeHaryana accident newsHaryana road accidentHeadlights blind driverhome-hero-pos-8Kaithal car accidentKaithal latest newsKarora village accidentThree injured in HaryanaThree killed in Kaithal

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Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

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Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?
Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?
Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?
Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?
Watch Here: Headlights Blind Car Driver, Then He Crashes Into Canal Bridge In Haryana; 3 Killed, 3 Injured, Families Allege Foul Play – What Really Happened?

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