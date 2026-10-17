Watch Here: Husband Flees Police Checking, Wife Falls On Road In Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur; He Rides Away Without Stopping

A video from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand has gone viral, showing a woman falling off a moving motorcycle after the rider allegedly tried to evade police checking. The biker reportedly swerved upon spotting the police, causing his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road. The man appeared to continue riding without stopping to check on her, while police personnel rushed to help the woman. The incident has raised concerns about reckless driving and the risks faced by passengers when riders attempt to flee traffic checks.

What Happened at Trishul Chowk?

According to Rudrapur Circle Officer (CO) Vibhav Saini, police personnel were conducting vehicle checks at Trishul Chowk, focusing on vehicles without number plates. During the checking, a biker allegedly approached the area at high speed and swerved to avoid the police. The sudden manoeuvre caused the woman riding pillion to lose her balance and fall onto the road. The video, which has since circulated widely on social media, appears to show the biker moving away without stopping after the woman fell. Police officers present at the spot then approached her to check on her condition.

इस बेवकूफ व्यक्ति को हरकतें देखिए!🙄 पुलिस वाले गाड़ियों की चेकिंग कर रहे थे तभी एक बाइक बाला अपनी पत्नी को लेकर निकलता है , शख्स पुलिस को देखकर गाड़ी को दौड़ा देता है और उसी की एक्शन में पत्नी सड़क पर गिर जाती है।😭 आदमी फिर भी नहीं रुकता और बीबी को छोड़कर वहां से भाग जाता है। https://t.co/aCxRVaSDiw — Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) October 17, 2026

Police Help Woman After Fall

CO Vibhav Saini said the police personnel asked the woman whether she had sustained any injuries in the fall. She reportedly told them that she was not injured. The officers counselled her before allowing her to return home, the CO said. No serious injury was reported in the account provided by the police official. Further details about whether any action was taken against the biker were not immediately available.

Video Sparks Concern Over Road Safety

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of sudden and reckless manoeuvres on busy roads. Attempting to avoid a vehicle check by speeding or swerving can put not only the rider but also pillion passengers and other road users at risk. The episode also highlights the importance of stopping to ensure a passenger’s safety after a fall or accident, rather than continuing to ride away.

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