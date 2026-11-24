A family meeting called to resolve a marital dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district turned violent on Sunday evening, November 22, when a man was allegedly beaten by his wife and her maternal relatives at her parental home in Ait. Gajendra Singh, who had gone to Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar to discuss taking his wife Mohini back to their home in Orai, suffered serious head injuries and was admitted to the District Hospital in critical condition. A video showing a group of people surrounding and assaulting a man has since gone viral on social media. However, the wife’s account contradicts the allegations against her, and police are investigating both sides.

Viral assault video puts Uttar Pradesh family dispute in focus

The incident took place at Mohini’s parental home in Ambedkar Nagar, under Ait Kotwali police station limits. Mohini, daughter of Prem Narayan, had been living with her father for several months after leaving her marital home in Orai amid domestic disputes and allegations of dowry harassment.

Gajendra, a resident of Mohalla Baghaura in Orai, had reportedly gone to meet his in-laws to resolve the dispute. A family panchayat was organised at Prem Narayan’s residence on Sunday evening, with relatives from both sides attending to discuss Mohini’s return to her husband’s home.

Husband’s family alleges brutal beating in Uttar Pradesh

According to the allegations circulating alongside the viral video, an argument broke out during the meeting. Gajendra was allegedly surrounded by Mohini and her maternal relatives, thrown to the ground and beaten with kicks and punches.

The assault reportedly left him with severe head injuries. He was rushed to the District Hospital in Orai, where he remains in critical condition. The video, which went viral on Monday, November 23, shows several men gathering in a narrow alley between brick houses near a covered cattle shed. A group of around five to seven people can be seen surrounding a man wearing a light-coloured shirt, pushing him against a wall, punching him and wrestling him to the ground. The man attempts to shield himself as women and children watch and some bystanders try to intervene.

Wife makes counter-allegations after Uttar Pradesh panchayat

Mohini has given a different account of the incident. According to a complaint submitted to Ait police, she alleged that an argument broke out between the two families during the panchayat and that Gajendra and his relatives assaulted her at her parental home.

Her complaint has added another dimension to the dispute, with both sides accusing each other of violence.

Police investigate viral video and complaints in Uttar Pradesh

Ait SHO Shivshankar Singh said, “The complaint and the video going viral on social media are being investigated. Action will be taken against the guilty based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.”

He said police are examining the complaint and the viral video. They have received Mohini’s written complaint and are reviewing medical reports. Police are also awaiting formal statements from Gajendra’s side as he undergoes treatment in Orai.

The investigation is underway, and further action will depend on the facts established by police.

Also Read: Viral Video: Huge Clash Erupts In UP Family Court, Clip Shows Husband Thrashing Wife; Families Get Involved And Beat Each Other