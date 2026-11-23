A police escort vehicle accompanying Purnia independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, plunged into a roadside ditch in Bihar’s Katihar district late Sunday night, leaving five people injured. The accident occurred while the MP was travelling from Katihar towards Salmari to attend an event. The vehicle, which was leading his convoy, reportedly went out of control near an under-construction bridge on the Belori-Sanhauli-Salmari main road. Pappu Yadav escaped unhurt, while the accident triggered panic at the spot.

Bihar accident leaves five injured, MP escapes unhurt

As per reports, the accident took place near Kumhari, where construction work is underway on a bridge. The driver of the police escort vehicle reportedly lost control, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a roadside ditch. Security personnel were travelling in the vehicle when the incident occurred.

Five people sustained injuries in the accident. According to reports, some suffered injuries to their necks, while others sustained injuries to their foreheads and backs. All the injured were immediately rushed for medical treatment.

Bihar road safety arrangements under scrutiny after crash

Reports say that the news of the accident prompted locals to gather at the scene and raise apprehensions regarding the safety measures at the construction site. The locals blamed the road construction company and PWD officials of negligence because of poor safety measures which led to the accident.

They claimed that there were no warning signs near the under-construction bridge and that proper diversions had not been arranged for vehicles passing through the stretch. Residents also alleged that safety signs and barriers were missing along a considerable portion of the road.

Bihar authorities yet to establish exact cause of accident

According to reports, residents pointed out that a deep ravine lay ahead of the bridge, but adequate safety arrangements had not been made to alert motorists or prevent vehicles from entering the dangerous stretch.

The exact reason behind the escort vehicle losing control remains unclear. It is yet to be established whether the Bihar accident was caused by the road conditions near the under-construction bridge or another factor. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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