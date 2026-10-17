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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?

Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?

A viral video shows a man attempting to pull six motorcycles with a rope tied around his neck at a fair.

The rope becomes entangled around his neck during the stunt. (Source:Screengrab)
The rope becomes entangled around his neck during the stunt. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 16:29 IST

A video showing a man attempting a dangerous stunt by pulling six motorcycles with a rope tied around his neck at a fair has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the man trying to drag the bikes using the rope, which eventually becomes entangled around his neck. His condition appears to deteriorate as the stunt unfolds, raising concerns about the risks involved. However, the exact circumstances of the incident and what happened to the man afterwards remain unclear. While some social media reports have claimed that he survived, others have alleged that he died following the incident. Neither claim has been independently confirmed.

What Happened During The Stunt?

In the viral video, the man is seen attempting to pull six motorcycles using a rope tied around his neck. The stunt appears to be taking place at a fair, where such displays may attract onlookers. As he attempts the feat, the rope becomes entangled around his neck, and he appears to struggle. His condition seems to worsen, prompting concern over his safety. The video has since circulated on social media, with viewers expressing shock at the dangerous nature of the act. However, the available footage does not establish the full sequence of events or confirm the outcome.

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Conflicting Claims Over Man’s Condition

Following the video’s circulation, conflicting claims have emerged about the man’s fate. Some reports circulating online suggest that he survived the incident, while others claim that he died after the stunt went wrong. At present, these claims remain unverified. No confirmed information has been established regarding the man’s identity, the location of the fair, or whether he received medical treatment following the incident.

Viral Video Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has renewed concerns about dangerous stunts performed for public entertainment. Attempting to pull heavy vehicles with a rope around the neck can pose a serious risk of injury or death. Until further details emerge from reliable sources or local authorities, the man’s condition and the outcome of the incident remain unconfirmed.
Also Read: Man Kills Wife On Her Birthday, Then Ends His Own Life; What Happened To Gurugram Couple?

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Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?
Tags: dangerous stuntfair stuntman pulls motorcyclesman pulls six bikesrope around neckshocking viral videosocial media viral videostunt goes wrongviral stunt videoviral video

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Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?
Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?
Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?
Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?
Watch Here: Man Attempts Dangerous Stunt Pulling 6 Bikes With Rope Around Neck At Fair; What Happened Next?

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