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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

A man identified as Sachin More fell from the third-floor balcony while talking on his mobile phone. He landed on an iron grill and sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place at Sada Nahar Complex in Walhekarwadi. (Source:Screengrab)
The incident took place at Sada Nahar Complex in Walhekarwadi. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 12:35 IST

A young man was seriously injured after falling from the third-floor balcony of a residential building while talking on his mobile phone in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident took place in the Walhekarwadi area and was captured on the building’s CCTV cameras. The injured man, identified as Sachin More, was rushed to a private hospital following the accident, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Accident Takes Place at Sada Nahar Complex

According to reports the incident occurred at Sada Nahar Complex in Walhekarwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Sachin More was standing in the gallery (balcony) on the third floor of the building and talking on his mobile phone. While engaged in the conversation, he suddenly lost his balance and fell from the third floor. The incident happened unexpectedly, leaving those present at the location shocked.

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Man Lands on Iron Grill, Suffers Serious Injuries

During the fall, More landed on an iron grill installed below the balcony. The impact left him seriously injured. Following the accident, he was immediately taken to a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad for medical attention. He is currently undergoing treatment, although further details about his health condition have not been disclosed.

CCTV Footage Captures Entire Incident

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the building. The footage reportedly shows the sequence of events leading to the young man’s fall. The CCTV recording has brought attention to the accident and highlights how a moment of lost balance can lead to serious consequences.

Incident Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of exercising caution while using mobile phones in potentially dangerous locations, particularly near balconies and open edges of buildings. While the exact circumstances behind the fall have not been independently established, the incident serves as a reminder to remain alert and maintain a safe distance from balcony railings while using mobile phones. Sachin More continues to receive medical treatment at a private hospital. Further details regarding his condition are awaited.
Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026 Result Live Updates: US Voters Reject Republicans In Massive Setback For Trump; Democrats Take Control Of US Congress

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Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?
Tags: cctv footageiron grill accidentmaharashtra newsman falls from balconyman falls from third floormobile phone accidentPimpri Chinchwad accidentPimpri-Chinchwad newsSachin MoreSada Nahar ComplexWalhekarwadi accident

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Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

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Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

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Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?
Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?
Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?
Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?
Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

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