Watch Here: Man Molests, Slaps Woman In Jhansi; She Chases Him For 100 Metres As He Attempts To Flee On Bike

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi allegedly chased down a man who had molested and slapped her after she objected to his behaviour. The incident, which reportedly took place near a crossing in the city, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. According to the woman, the accused attempted to flee on a scooter with two companions after the confrontation. However, she chased him for around 100 metres, grabbed him and pulled him off the moving two-wheeler. Police subsequently detained the accused.

UP Woman Alleges Molestation and Assault

According to the woman, she lives in Nai Basti and works at a shop in Sipri Bazaar. On Tuesday, she was riding her scooter to pick up her sister when her sister called and said she would come on her own. The woman then began returning to her workplace. She alleged that three men riding a scooter were passing near a crossing when the man seated at the rear allegedly molested her. When she objected, he allegedly abused and slapped her. People present at the spot reportedly intervened and questioned the accused. Meanwhile, a woman began recording the incident on her mobile phone. When she started speaking to the woman, the accused allegedly fled with his two friends.

यूपी: झांसी में एक युवक ने युवती को चांटा मारा और अभद्रता की। ये सब कांड करके युवक बाइक पर बैठकर भागने लगा। लड़की ने हीरो की तरह बाइक सवार युवक का पीछा किया और पकड़ लिया। मामला पुलिसिया बन गया है। https://t.co/JxCYsCRHhA — Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) October 21, 2026

Woman Chases Accused, Relative Joins Confrontation

The woman chased the scooter for approximately 100 metres before grabbing the accused by his collar and pulling him off the vehicle. A female relative subsequently arrived at the scene and allegedly slapped him several times. During the confrontation, the accused reportedly folded his hands and apologised. He also touched the woman’s feet, according to accounts of the incident. The police were informed, and the accused was handed over to officers who arrived at the scene.

Accused Denies Molestation Allegation

The accused identified himself as Ajay, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Nagra. He denied molesting the woman and claimed that she had suddenly brought her vehicle in front of his scooter, nearly causing an accident. Premnagar police detained the accused following the incident. The video has since circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the confrontation. The allegations against the accused and his denial remain central to the case.

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