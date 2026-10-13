Watch Here: Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Delhi, Nototious Criminal Gunned Down By Three Bike-Borne Assailants – Know Full Story

A man identified as Moni was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants near Pradhan Chowk in Delhi’s Ranhola area, with police suspecting an old enmity behind the killing. The attackers opened fire while Moni was meeting someone and fled the scene. Delhi Police said the suspects had been identified and a manhunt was underway to arrest them.

How motorcycle-borne attackers shot Moni dead in Delhi

The shooting took place near Pradhan Chowk in the Ranhola police station area of West Delhi. Moni had arrived there to meet someone when the attackers, riding a motorcycle, allegedly fired at him before escaping.

Reports suggest that the murder may have stemmed from an old enmity. However, reports does not specify the exact time of the shooting or the person Moni had gone to meet.

Delhi Police identifies victim as declared criminal

According to Delhi Police, Moni was a declared criminal in the Ranhola police station jurisdiction, with several cases registered against him. He had reportedly been released from jail only a few days before he was killed.

His criminal record is among the details that have emerged as police investigate the Delhi shooting. However, the available information does not identify the cases registered against him or establish a confirmed motive for the attack.

Manhunt launched after Delhi shooting near Pradhan Chowk

Police said they had identified the alleged attackers and were working to apprehend them. The suspects reportedly fled immediately after opening fire, prompting a search to track them down.

The investigation is focused on the shooting and the suspected old rivalry behind it. Police have not provided further details about the accused or announced any arrests in the information available.

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