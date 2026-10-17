Watch Here: ‘Meine Fir Se Aajana, Beta’: Children Break Down In Tears As Beloved Teacher Is Transferred After 19 Years At Himachal School

A transfer order, a small village school and a classroom full of children who could not stop crying. In a remote corner of Himachal Pradesh, a teacher’s farewell after 19 years has moved an entire village to tears.

A Transfer Nobody Wanted

Narendra Khanna had been teaching at the Government Central Primary School (GCPS) in Manju village for 19 years. The village falls under Jasaurgarh panchayat in the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district. When news of his transfer spread, the children who had grown up in his classroom were heartbroken.

Tears at the Farewell

On the day he left, the students broke down and wept openly. Their sadness at losing a teacher they loved was clear on their faces. Villagers and others present at the farewell were also visibly emotional, moved by the children’s affection for their “guruji”.

#Emotional: ” Meine Fir Se Aajana, Beta”, Children Break Down in Tears as Teacher Is Transferred from Government Primary School, Manju, in the Churah Assembly constituency, Chamba. The teacher had served at the school for 19 years. #himachalpradesh https://t.co/8lzj8xdM0x — Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) October 17, 2026

Two Decades in One Village

Over nearly two decades, Khanna did more than teach. According to the report, he built a warm bond with his students and played a part in shaping their futures. That closeness explains why the children could not hold back their tears when it was time to say goodbye.

The Teacher’s Message

Khanna, too, was moved. In an emotional message, he said the day would stay with him for the rest of his life. He said he would always cherish the love, affection and blessings the people of Manju had given him. He also spoke of the support villagers had extended to the school, which he said was known to everyone, and of the selfless love of the children.

Where He Is Going Next

Khanna has been transferred from GCPS Manju to GCPS Jasaurgarh, within the same panchayat area. After 19 years with the children of a single village, the farewell showed how deep the bond between teacher and students had grown.

What Comes Next

With the teacher now at a nearby school, the children will begin a new chapter with a different classroom routine. Whether Khanna visits his old pupils, and who takes over at Manju, are things the village will be watching in the coming days.

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