A video showing a heated altercation between a ticket examiner (TTE) and a passenger at Gujarat’s Udhna Railway Station in Surat has gone viral on social media. Following the circulation of the video, the railway department clarified the circumstances that led to the confrontation. According to railway officials, the passenger was travelling without a valid ticket and allegedly created a scene when asked to pay the applicable penalty. Railway staff intervened, took him to the TTE office and completed the formal procedure. The passenger was ultimately fined Rs 535 and later apologised to the railway staff.

Passenger Caught Travelling Without Valid Ticket

According to the railway department, the incident took place after the passenger alighted from the Ahmedabad-Borivali Express at Platform No. 2 of Udhna Railway Station. During a routine ticket inspection, the ticket examiner on duty checked the passenger’s travel documents and found that he was travelling without a valid ticket. When the TTE asked him to pay the applicable fine, the passenger reportedly claimed that his purse had been stolen. He allegedly refused to pay the penalty and began creating a scene at the station.

🚨 सूरत के उधना रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिना टिकट पकड़े जाने पर एक यात्री ने जमकर हंगामा किया। उसने पर्स चोरी होने की बात कहकर जुर्माना देने से मना कर दिया और भागने की कोशिश की। टीटी ने उसे रोककर कार्रवाई की और ₹535 का जुर्माना लगाया। बाद में यात्री ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार कर टीटी से माफी मांग ली। — S P Gautam (@Shubhprakash372) November 18, 2026

Railway Staff Stop Passenger From Leaving

As the passenger reportedly attempted to leave the station without completing the formalities, alert railway staff intervened and stopped him. He was subsequently taken to the TTE office, where the necessary proceedings were completed. Railway officials imposed a fine of Rs 535 for travelling without a valid ticket.

Passenger Apologises After Paying Fine

According to the railway department’s clarification, the passenger later admitted his mistake and apologised to the railway staff. The incident has attracted attention after the video of the confrontation spread widely on social media. The railway department’s explanation has now provided its account of what happened before and during the altercation. The incident also highlights the importance of carrying valid travel documents and following railway rules while travelling on trains.

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