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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

A Samastipur youth accused of molestation allegedly scuffled with police, tore a policeman’s uniform and resisted detention before being restrained with a rope and taken to the police station.

Youth Resists Samastipur Police, Tears Policeman’s Uniform (Images: X)
Youth Resists Samastipur Police, Tears Policeman’s Uniform (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 08:41 IST

A police team trying to detain a young man after a molestation complaint in Bihar’s Samastipur district faced a prolonged struggle on the road when the man allegedly resisted arrest and tore a policeman’s uniform. The incident took place near the old Tata stand on NH-122B, close to Mohiuddinnagar High School. The altercation continued for some time in the mud beside the road, drawing a crowd that watched the confrontation and recorded videos on mobile phones.

As per reports, the man, identified as Golu Kumar, a resident of Mohiuddinnagar market, was eventually overpowered after additional police personnel reached the spot. He was tied with a rope and taken into custody before being brought to the Mohiuddinnagar police station. Police said the young man was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

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Samastipur police team arrives after Dial 112 molestation complaint

The confrontation began after a woman’s molestation complaint was received through Dial 112 against Golu Kumar. A Dial 112 team then reached the area to verify the complaint and take the accused into custody.

Team in-charge Raju Yadav reportedly tried to persuade Kumar to get into the police vehicle. However, according to police, he refused and attempted to leave. When officers tried to stop him, an argument turned into a physical struggle.

Samastipur road turns chaotic as youth struggles with officers

According to reports, during the scuffle, Kumar allegedly tore the uniform of one of the policemen. The officers tried to restrain him, but he continued resisting. The two sides were reportedly seen pulling and struggling for a long time in the mud along the road.

The incident created chaos near the old Tata stand, while people gathered around to watch. Some members of the crowd also recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones. Police from the Mohiuddinnagar station were subsequently informed as the situation became difficult for the initial team to control.

Samastipur police call reinforcements and take youth into custody

Reports say that Additional police personnel reached the spot after being informed about the resistance. The young man was restrained with a rope and taken away from the scene before being brought to the police station.

Mohiuddinnagar Station House Officer Vinay Kumar said, “A complaint of molestation against a young man was received on Dial 112. A police team went to the scene to verify the complaint and apprehend the young man. An investigation is underway into the incident. Further action will be taken based on the investigation, as per the law.”

The police are now investigating both the molestation complaint and the circumstances surrounding the resistance during the attempted detention in Samastipur.

Also Read: Student’s Face And Ear Injured By Teacher In Bhopal, 5th Grader Was Brutally Thrashed After Failing To do Homework – Know Full Story    

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Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away
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Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

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Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

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Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away
Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away
Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away
Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away
Watch Here: ‘Police Clothes Torn, Wrestled In Mud’; Samastipur Man Refuses To Go With Police After Molestation Call, Tied To Rope Before Finally Taken Away

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