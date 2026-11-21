A disturbing video from aboard the Jan Nayak Express has triggered outrage on social media after a railway policeman was allegedly seen repeatedly hitting a woman passenger inside the train. The woman, identified as Rubi Devi, was travelling to Ludhiana with her daughters when a dispute reportedly broke out with a railway escort constable. The viral footage shows the policeman striking the woman several times as other passengers, including her daughters, desperately try to intervene. The woman appears to suffer a head injury and is seen bleeding.

Woman Passenger Assaulted Inside Moving Train

In the video circulating on social media, the GRP personnel can be seen confronting Rubi Devi before repeatedly hitting her in the face. As the assault continues, the woman loses her balance and falls to the floor. Her daughters immediately step in, attempting to pull the policeman away and protect their mother. The disturbing visuals have raised serious concerns about the conduct of railway personnel and the safety of women passengers travelling on trains.

What Triggered the Fight?

According to railway officials, the incident took place after the train departed from Moradabad railway station. The findings of a preliminary inquiry reportedly stated that Rubi Devi was lying down and occupying an entire seat. The constable allegedly intervened after the woman and her daughters abused and manhandled the train escort policeman. Officials also said that both sides sustained injuries during the confrontation. However, the circumstances leading to the physical altercation and the sequence of events have drawn attention following the circulation of the video.

Railway Officials Order Inquiry

Taking note of the seriousness of the incident, the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC), RPF, Moradabad, personally conducted an inquiry. The incident has sparked questions about the use of force by railway personnel and the appropriate way to handle disputes with passengers.

Questions Over Passenger Safety

A railway journey should not turn into a frightening experience for passengers. While officials have presented their findings, the viral footage has intensified demands for accountability.

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