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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

CCTV footage shows a speeding car hitting a parked motorcycle near Sathankulam in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, throwing a man off the bike and injuring another as the driver allegedly flees.

Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, CCTV Captures Crash (Image: X)
Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, CCTV Captures Crash (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 10:16 IST

A speeding white car rammed into a parked motorcycle outside a tea shop in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, throwing a man off the two-wheeler and sending it crashing into another person seated nearby. CCTV footage of the incident near Sathankulam has surfaced, showing how a roadside tea stop turned into a serious accident in seconds. The driver allegedly fled without stopping, while bystanders rushed to help the injured man.

Tamil Nadu CCTV footage captures sudden crash near tea shop

The incident took place around 1 am near the Maninagar river bridge, close to Sathankulam. Devotees returning from the Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam had parked their two-wheelers outside a tea shop and stopped for refreshments.

The footage shows the white car speeding along the road before hitting a motorcycle parked outside the shop. The man sitting on the bike was thrown to the ground as the vehicle struck it with force. The motorcycle then flew forward and hit another man sitting on a chair nearby.

Tamil Nadu accident leaves man with serious head injuries

According to media reports, the man struck by the motorcycle suffered serious head injuries and fell unconscious. People at the scene immediately rushed to help him and took him to a hospital for treatment.

The man sitting on the parked motorcycle reportedly escaped without injuries. A second CCTV angle has also emerged, showing the motorcycle hitting the person seated near the tea shop. The car driver allegedly left the scene without stopping after the collision.

Tamil Nadu hit-and-run incidents raise road safety concerns

The collision is part of several reported incidents of road accidents in Tamil Nadu that have occurred due to speeding cars and two-wheelers. On June 2026, a 41-year-old man named Perumal, who was a daily wage earner, died after a speeding car crashed into his motorbike on the Palayamkottai Main Road in Thoothukudi district. 

On another recent incident near Manapparai, a speeding car hit a two-wheeler with a couple riding in it, which led to their deaths.

Also Read: CCTV in Bedroom: Husband Installs Cameras As Mother-in-Law Watches Live; Agra Woman Thrown Out of House By In-Laws Over Dowry     

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Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head
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Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

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Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

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Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head
Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head
Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head
Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head
Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head

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