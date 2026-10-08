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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

A speeding Jaguar crashed into an Attibele petrol pump near Bengaluru, injuring an employee and triggering a fire. Police detained the driver.

Jaguar Crashes Into Bengaluru Petrol Pump, Sparks Fire (Image: X)
Jaguar Crashes Into Bengaluru Petrol Pump, Sparks Fire (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 11:47 IST

A speeding Jaguar crashed into an HP petrol station at the Attibele Border in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, triggering a fire and briefly creating panic in the area. The collision injured petrol station employee Kumar, who suffered serious injuries to his leg and was rushed to a local private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The car and petrol pump caught fire after the crash.

Bengaluru accident sparks fire after Jaguar hits petrol station

Reportedly, the incident took place at the HP petrol station in Attibele. Police said Sanjay, who was driving the Jaguar with a young woman, lost control of the car while under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle first hit a station employee before crashing into the petrol pump.

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The collision created a spark, which quickly set the car and petrol pump on fire. Seeing the danger, Sanjay and the young woman immediately got out of the vehicle. Both escaped without injuries, even as the fire spread.

Bengaluru fire crews rush in as flames spread at pump

As per reports, three fire engines from Electronic City, Anekal and Hosur in Tamil Nadu were sent to the spot after the incident was reported. Fire and rescue personnel carried out continuous operations and managed to bring the flames under control.

Their quick response prevented what could have turned into a much bigger disaster at the fuel station. The Bengaluru incident left Kumar seriously injured, while the driver and his passenger escaped unharmed.

Bengaluru police take driver Sanjay into custody

According to reports, Attibele Police took Sanjay into custody in connection with the crash. A case has been registered at Attibele Police Station, and police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including the condition of the driver.

The Bengaluru crash caused an atmosphere of anxiety around the Attibele Border for some time as firefighters worked to control the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Also Read: Pregnant Woman Trapped Under Rubble Called Family ‘I Am Alive, Get Help’ After Seemapuri Building Collapse; Rescue Team Reached Only To Find Her Dead    

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Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station
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Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

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Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

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Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station
Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station
Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station
Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station
Watch Here: Speeding Jaguar Crashes Into Petrol Pump In Bengaluru, Huge Fire Erupts As Drunk Driver With Woman Passenger Hits Refuelling Station

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