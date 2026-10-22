Watch Here: Speeding Thar Rams Into Passenger Bus, Runs Over Several People; Drunk Youth Then Gets Out And Assaults Passengers

A youth allegedly driving a speeding Thar while heavily drunk created chaos near Old Para in Lucknow after hitting several people and injuring them. The accused is also alleged to have rammed the vehicle into a bus and assaulted its passengers, triggering a commotion at the spot. The incident left people in panic, with several injured in the series of collisions.

How the Lucknow Thar incident unfolded near Old Para

As per the available information, the young man was speeding with the Thar, which resulted in injuring some people. It is alleged that the accused failed to stop after he caused the accident and had also struck the bus with the car. Further escalation in the case took place after it was alleged that the passengers were attacked.

This attracted the attention of the people around, since there was a lot of confusion due to the reckless behavior of the accused. The number of injured people, along with their identities and their injuries, is not known from the available information.





Police begin investigation into the Lucknow road chaos

Reports say that the police arrived on the scene based on the information received regarding the case and began investigating the case. Police are currently investigating the allegations made against the youth, which include charges that he was drunk, driving dangerously, hitting people, running into a bus and attacking passengers.

Additional information regarding the accused as well as any arrests and legal proceedings is not yet known.

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