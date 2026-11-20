A 38-year-old woman has accused two police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ucholia police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, of molestation and sexual assault after allegedly being called to the inspector’s room at night over a pending case. She has named Inspector Awadh Raj Singh Sengar and Head Constable Umesh Kumar in a written complaint submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP) on November 19, demanding an FIR and strict legal action.

Reportedly, the woman alleged that the officers called her to the police station at 10 pm on November 18 on the pretext of helping her get the accused in her existing case arrested. She claimed that after the alleged assault, they offered her Rs 500 to remain silent. She refused to accept the money. Both accused officers have denied the allegations, while the SP has ordered an inquiry.

पुलिसवालों ने रात को कमरे पर बुलाया पहले शारीरिक संबंध बनाए फिर पैसे ऑफर किए । यूपी के जिला लखीमपुर खीरी में इंस्पेक्टर अवध राज सिंह और दीवान उमेश कुमार पर फरियादी महिला ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए है। आरोप है कि – देवर द्वारा शादी का झांसा देकर शारीरिक शोषण करने की शिकायत लेकर महिला थाने गई थी..। सुनिए पीड़िता की जुबानी 👇👇 — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) November 20, 2026

Uttar Pradesh woman alleges assault after night-time summons

According to the complaint, the woman lives in a village under Ucholia police station limits in the Pasgawan block of Lakhimpur Kheri. She had an existing case registered at the police station and had been making repeated visits to follow up on the arrest of the accused in that matter.

Reports say that on November 18, she visited the police station at around 11 am and met Inspector Awadh Raj Singh Sengar. She alleged that the SHO and Head Constable Umesh Kumar subsequently asked her to return at 10 pm, saying they would help apprehend the accused in her case.

The woman claimed that when she reached the Inspector’s residence or room that night, the two officers molested and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that they offered her a Rs 500 note and asked her to keep quiet, but she refused to take it.

Uttar Pradesh complainant approaches SP seeking FIR

The following day, November 19, the woman approached the SP Kheri office and submitted a written application seeking registration of an FIR and strict action against the two policemen, as per reports.

In video statements shared on social media platforms, including Inside Lakhimpur, she expressed frustration over the initial delay in addressing her complaint. She alleged that no immediate action was taken even when she returned the next morning.

Speaking outside the SP office while wearing a black veil to conceal her identity, she said she had been wronged by the Inspector and Head Constable after being summoned at night in connection with her case. She said she had approached senior officials to seek justice and action against them.

Uttar Pradesh police order inquiry, SHO calls allegations conspiracy

After receiving the written complaint on November 19, the SP ordered a formal investigation and handed the matter to Circle Officer (CO) Mohammadi Arun Kumar Singh, according to reports.

“The matter is currently under investigation. The exact facts will become clear only after the inquiry is completed,” CO Arun Kumar Singh said.

As per reports, Inspector Awadh Raj Singh Sengar has rejected the allegations, describing them as completely “baseless and a conspiracy” against him.

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