A police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a social media storm following the posting of a video wherein he seeks the aid of a spiritual guru referred to as “Parchi Wale Baba” to crack a robbery case that has gone unsolved for five months now. Dressed in his police uniform, the police officer is shown kneeling before the baba, who sits upon an elaborate throne on a stage in front of a huge congregation of followers.

The police officer informs the spiritual guru of the theft that occurred at his aunt’s home approximately five months ago, but in spite of numerous attempts, the police have been unable to locate the culprits behind the robbery.

उत्तरप्रदेश में पुलिस पहले खुद चोर पकड़ती थी, लेकिन अब चोर पकड़वाने के लिए पुलिस खुद बाबा के पास पर्ची निकलवाने जाती है। बाबा ने दारोगा जी को बता दिया है कि 3 चोर हैं। https://t.co/A8DoP48eaP — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) November 17, 2026

What Uttar Pradesh cop told Parchi Wale Baba

During the conversation, the baba questions why a police officer has approached him for help when he should be capable of solving the case himself. The sub-inspector responds that he has been trying his best for the past five months but has failed to crack the robbery.

The officer also reveals that he suspects someone from within the family could be involved in the theft. The baba appears to agree with his suspicion before looking through the slips of paper, popularly called ‘parchis’, that he has with him.

Baba claims three people were involved in Uttar Pradesh robbery

After examining the slips, the baba tells the officer that three people were involved in the theft. He also assures him that the matter will be resolved and the accused will be caught soon.

There has been no verification of the number of people involved or their supposed links to the family. The interaction is taking place in public, with many followers around.

Viral video raises concerns about conduct of UP Police Officer

This video has created quite a discussion on the social platforms, where some of the users are wondering as to why a law enforcement official will talk to a spiritually inclined person instead of following normal procedures of investigation.

There are others who have commented on the sub-inspector’s conduct by discussing the case of robbery in public and that too in his police uniform.

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