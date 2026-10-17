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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

The viral video shows chaos on the platforms. Police have arrested three vendors after both sides filed complaints.

A dispute over food sales turned violent at Bilaspur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh as two groups of vendors exchanged punches and kicks. (Source:Screengrab)
A dispute over food sales turned violent at Bilaspur Railway Station in Chhattisgarh as two groups of vendors exchanged punches and kicks. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 12:58 IST

Chaos erupted at Bilaspur Railway Station after a dispute over the sale of food items between two groups of vendors turned violent. The altercation, which began on Platform No. 1, reportedly spread to Platform No. 2, disrupting the atmosphere at the busy railway station and leaving passengers startled. According to reports, the vendors exchanged kicks and punches during the confrontation, creating panic among commuters. The incident took place while the Patna–Charlapalli Express was standing at the platform.

Fight Spreads Across Platforms

What began as a dispute over food sales quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The two groups allegedly continued fighting as the altercation moved from Platform No. 1 to Platform No. 2. Passengers present at the station witnessed the commotion as the vendors engaged in a brawl. The incident raised concerns about the safety of commuters, particularly those waiting to board or disembark from trains.

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Video of Brawl Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident. The footage reportedly captures the confrontation between the vendors and the chaos that unfolded at the railway station. The incident has also sparked questions about the regulation of food vendors and the measures in place to prevent disputes from escalating into violence on railway premises.

Three Vendors Arrested

Following the incident, both groups reportedly lodged complaints at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station. Police subsequently arrested three vendors in connection with the clash. Further details about the cause of the dispute and the action being taken against those involved were not immediately available.

Railway Security Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at Bilaspur Railway Station. The presence of a large number of passengers during the confrontation has highlighted the importance of timely intervention to prevent such incidents. The episode has renewed calls for stricter monitoring of vendors and effective measures to ensure that disputes do not compromise passenger safety at railway stations.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station
Tags: Bilaspur Railway StationBilaspur railway station fightChhattisgarh newsfood sales disputerailway station violencevendor fight viral videovendors clash videovendors exchange punches

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Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

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Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

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Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station
Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station
Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station
Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station
Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

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