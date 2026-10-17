Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

Chaos erupted at Bilaspur Railway Station after a dispute over the sale of food items between two groups of vendors turned violent. The altercation, which began on Platform No. 1, reportedly spread to Platform No. 2, disrupting the atmosphere at the busy railway station and leaving passengers startled. According to reports, the vendors exchanged kicks and punches during the confrontation, creating panic among commuters. The incident took place while the Patna–Charlapalli Express was standing at the platform.

Fight Spreads Across Platforms

What began as a dispute over food sales quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. The two groups allegedly continued fighting as the altercation moved from Platform No. 1 to Platform No. 2. Passengers present at the station witnessed the commotion as the vendors engaged in a brawl. The incident raised concerns about the safety of commuters, particularly those waiting to board or disembark from trains.

छत्तीसगढ़ के बिलासपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर खानपान बेचने को लेकर वेंडरों के दो गुटों में जमकर मारपीट हो गई। प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर-1 से शुरू हुआ विवाद प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर-2 तक पहुंच गया। इस दौरान लात-घूंसे चले और यात्रियों के बीच अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना के वक्त प्लेटफॉर्म पर पटना-चर्लपल्ली एक्सप्रेस खड़ी थी। मारपीट का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। दोनों पक्षों ने जीआरपी थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने तीन वेंडरों को गिरफ्तार किया है। घटना के बाद रेलवे स्टेशन की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। — Jaydas Manikpuri (@JayManikpuri2) October 16, 2026

Video of Brawl Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing the clash has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident. The footage reportedly captures the confrontation between the vendors and the chaos that unfolded at the railway station. The incident has also sparked questions about the regulation of food vendors and the measures in place to prevent disputes from escalating into violence on railway premises.

Three Vendors Arrested

Following the incident, both groups reportedly lodged complaints at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station. Police subsequently arrested three vendors in connection with the clash. Further details about the cause of the dispute and the action being taken against those involved were not immediately available.

Railway Security Under Scrutiny

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at Bilaspur Railway Station. The presence of a large number of passengers during the confrontation has highlighted the importance of timely intervention to prevent such incidents. The episode has renewed calls for stricter monitoring of vendors and effective measures to ensure that disputes do not compromise passenger safety at railway stations.

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