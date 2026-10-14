WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

A late-night Garba event at Galgotias University in Greater Noida was meant to be a celebration. According to reports, it turned into a physical confrontation between two groups of students, bringing the festivities to a halt.

When Garba Night Turned Into A Campus Clash

Students from two groups reportedly came to blows in a heated fight during the Garba night. A video of the incident has since spread across social media, drawing attention to the university campus.

Galgotias University Clash: Where And When Did It Happen?

The incident happened in Galgotias University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in the midnight when the Garba program was being held. The time and location of the incident is still not officially confirmed.

ग्रेटर नोएडा की गलगोटिया यूनिवर्सिटी में देर रात हुई गरबा नाइट्स में हंगामा। छात्रों के दो गुट के बीच जमकर मारपीट, वीडियो वायरल। @noidapolice @DCPGreaterNoida @Uppolice https://t.co/SdtzoXJerx — Siddharth Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@siddharth2596) October 14, 2026

Who Were the Students Involved?

According to some reports, the fight involved students from two separate communities. It is not yet officially confirmed the names of the community members involved, their number, and if anyone got injured.

What Was the Cause of the Conflict? The Most Important Question

The main question remains to be answered about what caused this conflict between the students. Official information regarding the reasons for the fight has not been provided so far.

Viral Video Draws Attention To Campus Fight

The video went viral and started circulating around social media users, who were surprised by what they saw and questioned how that fight could happen during an on-campus cultural event. The video has not yet been independently verified by our newsroom.

University And Police Response Awaited

Official information about the cause of the clash and any action by the police or the university administration is awaited. It is also not clear whether a complaint has been filed.

What Happens Next? Inquiry And Action In Focus

The coming days are likely to show whether the university begins an internal inquiry, whether the students involved face disciplinary action and whether the police step in. Until then, the central question stays open: what set off a fight that cut short a festive night?

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