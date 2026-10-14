LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

A late-night Garba event at Galgotias University in Greater Noida reportedly turned violent after two groups of students clashed. A viral video has surfaced, while the cause remains unclear.

Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest. (Image Credit: @siddharth2596/X)
Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest. (Image Credit: @siddharth2596/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 15:24 IST

A late-night Garba event at Galgotias University in Greater Noida was meant to be a celebration. According to reports, it turned into a physical confrontation between two groups of students, bringing the festivities to a halt.

When Garba Night Turned Into A Campus Clash

Students from two groups reportedly came to blows in a heated fight during the Garba night. A video of the incident has since spread across social media, drawing attention to the university campus.

You Might Be Interested In

Galgotias University Clash: Where And When Did It Happen?

The incident happened in Galgotias University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in the midnight when the Garba program was being held. The time and location of the incident is still not officially confirmed.

Who Were the Students Involved?

According to some reports, the fight involved students from two separate communities. It is not yet officially confirmed the names of the community members involved, their number, and if anyone got injured.

What Was the Cause of the Conflict? The Most Important Question

The main question remains to be answered about what caused this conflict between the students. Official information regarding the reasons for the fight has not been provided so far.

Viral Video Draws Attention To Campus Fight

The video went viral and started circulating around social media users, who were surprised by what they saw and questioned how that fight could happen during an on-campus cultural event. The video has not yet been independently verified by our newsroom.

University And Police Response Awaited

Official information about the cause of the clash and any action by the police or the university administration is awaited. It is also not clear whether a complaint has been filed.

What Happens Next? Inquiry And Action In Focus

The coming days are likely to show whether the university begins an internal inquiry, whether the students involved face disciplinary action and whether the police step in. Until then, the central question stays open: what set off a fight that cut short a festive night?

Also Read: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

RELATED News

9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

Mumbai Man Arrested While Trafficking a Woman To South Korea For Rs 7 Lakh; Police Find Fake Passports As He Posed As Father – Inside Details

Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

Watch Here: Woman Enters Kitchen To Cook, Finds Several Snakes In Mud Stove, Tries To Fend Them Off With Spoon; Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

Guru Randhawa Delhi Concert 2026: Date, Venue, Tickets, Songs And All You Need To Know

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

ICC T20I Rankings: Shreyas Iyer Achieves Career-High Ranking After Indian Captain’s Explosive Hundred In Lucknow

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?
WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?
WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?
WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?
WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

QUICK LINKS