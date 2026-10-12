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Home > Regionals News > Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

A viral video from Baraut in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district shows a woman hitting a young boy, pulling his hair and manhandling him in a busy market as bystanders watch. Baghpat Police are verifying her identity and the facts before taking legal action.

Woman Caught On Camera Thrashing Child In Baghpat Market (Images: X)
Woman Caught On Camera Thrashing Child In Baghpat Market (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 15:00 IST

A woman was seen physically assaulting a young boy by hitting him, pulling his hair, and even manhandling him in broad daylight inside the Baraut market in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. The video showing the assault went viral as the woman is seen beating up the little boy while some people watch the assault take place in front of them. Some of the spectators are even seen filming the incident with their mobile phones.

How the assault took place in the Baghpat market in front of onlookers

In the footage, the woman who is dressed in a printed dress and light pants is seen beating up the boy in broad daylight in the market.

The video has triggered outrage on social media, with many users questioning what could have led the woman to behave so aggressively towards a child in a public place. Locals have identified the location as being within the jurisdiction of Baraut Kotwali police station in Baghpat.

Baghpat Police verify the woman’s identity and incident

Baghpat Police have taken note of the viral video but said that no formal information or complaint against the woman had been received at the police station so far. The police are now working to establish the woman’s identity and verify the facts surrounding the incident.

In its official response, the police said appropriate legal action would be taken in accordance with the law once the details were confirmed. No further information about the woman, the child or the circumstances leading to the incident has been established in the details available so far.

Calls for action grow after the Baghpat child assault video

The footage has prompted child rights activists and citizens to demand swift action and a thorough investigation. They have called for steps to ensure the minor’s safety and for the incident to be examined fully.

The response from Baghpat Police comes as the video continues to draw attention online. The woman’s identity, the reason behind the confrontation and the circumstances of the assault remain under verification.

Also Read: Watch Here: Cop Slaps Woman After Entering Home, Assaults And Demands Rs 20,000; Phone Broken While She Films, Dowry Case Behind Row    

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Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?
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Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

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Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

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Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?
Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?
Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?
Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?
Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

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