Watch Here: Woman Enters Kitchen To Cook, Finds Several Snakes In Mud Stove, Tries To Fend Them Off With Spoon; Video Goes Viral

A shocking video showing a group of snakes emerging from a traditional mud stove inside a village kitchen has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers startled. The footage shows a woman encountering the reptiles in her cooking area, prompting her to call other family members for help. The incident has sparked discussions online about the risks of snake encounters in rural households.

Snakes Emerge From Traditional Mud Stove

In the viral video, several snakes can be seen emerging from or moving around a traditional mud stove, commonly used for cooking in villages. The unexpected sight leaves the woman shocked as she realises that the reptiles are inside the kitchen, where food is prepared daily. The woman reportedly calls other family members after spotting the snakes. In the footage, people can be seen attempting to drive the reptiles away using spoons and other household items. However, approaching snakes or attempting to hit them can be dangerous, as the reptiles may bite when threatened. Experts generally advise people to maintain a safe distance and seek assistance from trained snake rescuers.

🐍 खाना बनाने वाली जगह पर सांपों का झुंड! ➡️ गांव-देहात में जिंदगी हमेशा आसान नहीं होती। मिट्टी के चूल्हे, अनाज रखने की जगह, बखारी, कंडे-लकड़ी और यहां तक कि बिस्तर के नीचे भी सांप पहुंच जाते हैं। ➡️ ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले लोग लंबे समय से प्रकृति और इन जीवों के साथ तालमेल बिठाकर जीवन जीते आए हैं। ➡️ वायरल वीडियो में खाना बनाने वाली जगह के पास कई सांप दिखाई दे रहे हैं। #ViralVideo #Snake #VillageLife #RuralIndia #Nature #UP #ViralX — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 14, 2026

Video Sparks Reactions on Social Media

The video has been widely circulated on social media, with viewers expressing shock at the unusual sight. While some users have reacted to the unexpected appearance of multiple snakes in a cooking area, others have highlighted the dangers of encountering reptiles inside homes. The exact location of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the video could not be independently established from the available information.

Why Snakes Enter Village Homes

Snake encounters are not uncommon in rural areas, where homes may have mud stoves, firewood stacks, grain storage spaces, barns and other places that provide shelter for reptiles. Snakes may enter these areas in search of prey, shelter or suitable hiding places. Firewood piles, cluttered storage areas and gaps in walls or floors can also provide opportunities for them to enter homes. A similar alarming incident was reported last week from Sagar, India, where a woman discovered a large snake hiding behind a gas cylinder in her kitchen. Such incidents serve as a reminder to remain cautious around potential snake habitats. Residents should avoid handling or attacking snakes and contact trained rescuers or local wildlife authorities to remove them safely.

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