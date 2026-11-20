A woman from Dehradun reached her boyfriend’s house in Shamli with a wedding procession, drums and music on Thursday evening, demanding that he fulfil his alleged seven-year promise of marriage. Carrying a banner that read, ‘I have brought a wedding procession to take the bride home’, Sonia arrived at the house of Ankush, a Merchant Navy employee, in Elam town with nine family members, including her mother and sister.

The dramatic arrival at around 6 pm drew a crowd in the neighbourhood. Sonia alleged that Ankush had been in a relationship with her for seven years and repeatedly assured her that they would get married. However, she recently learnt that he was preparing to marry another woman on November 21.

शामली ➡️प्रेमी के घर बारात लेकर पहुंची प्रेमिका ➡️मां और परिजनों को लेकर आई प्रेमिका ➡️ढोल नगाड़े व बैनर लेकर पहुंचे परिजन ➡️पोस्टर में लिखा-‘दुल्हन लेकर आई बारात’ ➡️देहरादून निवासी सोनिया आई बारात लेकर ➡️सोनिया BSc की छात्रा,अंकुश मर्चेंट नेवी में ➡️युवक की शादी दूसरी जगह तय होने का दावा ➡️दूसरी शादी की जानकारी होने पर पहुंची ➡️कांधला क्षेत्र के एलम कस्बे का पूरा मामला #Shamli #ViralNews — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 19, 2026

Dehradun woman says relationship began at a wedding in 2019

As per reports, Sonia, a BSc student who lives in Dehradun, said she first met Ankush in 2019 at his sister’s wedding. The two initially became friends, but their friendship gradually developed into a relationship. They continued talking and meeting, while Ankush allegedly kept promising to marry her.

She also claimed that Ankush had prepared a wedding invitation card featuring both their names and sent it to her on WhatsApp. According to Sonia, his family members were also aware of their relationship.

Dehradun student makes allegations about boyfriend’s behaviour

Reportedly, Sonia further alleged that Ankush once took her along in Dehradun on the pretext of introducing her to his sister and a friend. However, he allegedly took her to another room and behaved inappropriately with her. She claimed that he continued promising marriage during this period.

The woman said she had trusted Ankush because of his repeated assurances and remained committed to the relationship for years. She alleged that the situation had changed after he decided to marry someone else.

Dehradun woman learns about November 21 wedding

Reports say that according to Sonia, she and Ankush had stopped communicating over the past few days. During this period, she learnt that his marriage had been arranged with another woman and that his wedding procession was scheduled for November 21.

She tried contacting him but received no response. Distressed by the development, she informed her family about the relationship and the alleged marriage promise. She subsequently travelled from Dehradun to Elam with her relatives.

“I have come here to make him fulfil the promise of marriage he made to me. I remained in this relationship for so many years because I trusted him. The entire incident has caused me mental distress, and my health has also suffered. I will marry Ankush,” she said.

Dehradun family demands strict action after police reach spot

When Sonia and her relatives reached Ankush’s house with the banner and wedding procession, residents gathered to witness the confrontation. A police team from the Elam outpost arrived after receiving information about the incident.

However, Sonia and her family were not satisfied with the police’s initial response. They returned to Ankush’s house and demanded strict action in the matter.

According to reports, ASP Sumit Shukla said police personnel had been sent to the spot after receiving information. He added that the police were collecting details about the incident and further action would be taken after an investigation.

Also Read: Viral Video: Young Man Climbs On Roof Of His Car, Dances With Beer Bottle In Hand; Car Goes Circles With Doors Open – Why Did Internet Call Him Tarzan?