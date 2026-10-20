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Home > Regionals News > Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

Breza car rams into an auto-rickshaw and three bikes in Jharkhand’s Giridih, killing one and injuring 12. Angry locals set the car on fire.

Jharkhand Horror: Breza Car Kills One, Injures 12; Mob Sets It Ablaze (Images: ITV)
Jharkhand Horror: Breza Car Kills One, Injures 12; Mob Sets It Ablaze (Images: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 10:07 IST

A speeding Brezza car rammed into an auto-rickshaw and three motorcycles on the Khorimahua-Sariya main road near Vishanpur in Dhanwar, Jharkhand’s Giridih district, on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 12 others. The collision triggered panic as several people fell onto the road and cries for help rang out. Local residents rushed to rescue the injured and take them to hospital. Angered by the accident, a mob later set the damaged car on fire, prompting the police and fire department to reach the spot and bring the situation under control.

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How the Jharkhand accident unfolded on the Khorimahua-Sariya road

As per reports, the accident took place near Vishanpur when the Breza car suddenly went out of control and crashed into an auto-rickshaw and three motorcycles travelling along the road. The force of the collision left several people injured and caused chaos at the scene.

Eyewitnesses were not quoted in the available information, but the impact left people scrambling to help those hurt. Local residents immediately began rescue efforts and helped move the injured to hospital. The fatal crash in Jharkhand left the area in shock, with one person confirmed dead and 12 others injured.

12 injured in Jharkhand crash, critically hurt victims referred to Ranchi

Reports say that all 12 people injured in the incident were admitted at the Referral Hospital in Rajdhanwar, where they received first aid. The condition of some of the injured was serious enough to refer them to Ranchi, where they would receive proper medical treatment.

This loss caused sorrow in the area, but what created more fear was the condition of the critically injured individuals. The identities of the dead and the injured had not yet been disclosed in the details available about the Jharkhand accident.

Angry mob sets accident-hit Breza car on fire in Jharkhand

Reportedly, tension escalated after the crash as angry locals set the damaged Breza car on fire. The incident added to the chaos on the Khorimahua-Sariya main road, where residents had already gathered to help the victims.

After receiving information, a team from Dhanwar police station reached the spot. Fire department personnel also arrived and extinguished the flames. Police attempted to control the situation as anger over the fatal accident spread among people at the scene.

Police investigate cause of fatal Jharkhand road accident

A probe has been initiated by the police on this case, but the actual reason for the car going out of control is still unknown. It has not yet been clarified how this incident took place and why the car collided with the auto rickshaw and three motorbikes.

This case has again brought into focus the issue of road safety in Jharkhand, specifically with regard to vehicles going out of control all of a sudden. More information regarding this incident and those involved in this accident is awaited.

Also Read: Viral Video: Massive Controversy As Kashmiri Cricketer Assaults Spectator After Losing Match, Clip Shows Him Kicking And Punching Man In Ground   

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Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire
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Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

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Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

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Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire
Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire
Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire
Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire
Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire

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