Watch: Jaipur Maulana Marries 18-Year-Old Student From His Madrasa; He Is Already Married With 3 Kids, Girl’s Family Beats Him In Court

An 18-year-old woman’s alleged second marriage to a madrasa maulana has triggered a violent confrontation inside a court premises in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The accused, Maulana Waqar Ahmed, who is already married and has three children, was surrounded and brutally beaten by the woman’s family and local residents when he was brought to court in police custody. Despite the presence of police personnel, the angry crowd attacked him with kicks and punches, leaving the police struggling to rescue him. A video of the assault, recorded on a mobile phone, surfaced two days after the incident, bringing the case into the spotlight.

How the Jaipur madrasa student got involved with the maulana

According to Jaipur Police, the 18-year-old woman, identified as Ayesha, used to attend a madrasa for her studies. During this time, Maulana Waqar Ahmed allegedly brainwashed her, and the two reportedly became close within a few days.

Maulana was already married and had three children. Despite all the efforts of her family to convince her otherwise, Ayesha persisted in her choice. She is said to have married Waqar Ahmed in secret just a few days back despite being married to someone else.

The suddenness of this marriage surprised her family who went to the Jaisinghpura Khor Police Station and filed a complaint. But Ayesha argued that since she was an adult, she had video recorded her marriage to the maulana and uploaded it on social media.

Why Jaipur police initially took action over breach of peace

Since the woman maintained that she was an adult and had married the maulana willingly, police initially took action against him on charges related to disturbing the peace. However, the marriage sparked strong opposition from her family and local residents, who objected to the maulana’s actions.

Following the complaint, police from Jaipur’s Jaisinghpura Khor police station took Maulana Waqar Ahmed into custody and presented him before a court on Saturday afternoon. The woman’s family members and several local residents also reached the court premises.

Jaipur court premises turns into a battleground

During the court proceedings, the situation turned violent when the woman’s family members and others surrounded the accused. They allegedly attacked him repeatedly with kicks and punches while he was in police custody.

Even in spite of the presence of police officials, the aggression of the mob prevented them from ensuring security of the accused person and extricating him from the scene. The Maulana was brutally assaulted within the precincts of the court. The event had been captured on a mobile device, and came into light after two days.

What happened to the Jaipur maulana after the assault?

After his court appearance, Waqar Ahmed was sent to jail as he failed to furnish a surety. However, he secured bail a few hours later and was released from jail on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the marriage between the madrasa student and the father of three children has remained a major topic of discussion in the area. The incident has also renewed questions about the safety of girls studying at madrasas.

With the matter attracting considerable attention, Jaipur Police are now recording Ayesha’s statement and seeking documents to establish her age and verify her claim of being an adult.

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