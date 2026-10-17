Watch: Kali Procession Turns Tense As Dozens Of Youths Clash In UP’s Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral

Tension erupted during a Kali procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after a fierce clash broke out between two groups in the Vinda Wala Chowk area. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing several youths engaging in a physical fight in the middle of the gathering. According to the available information, more than half a dozen youths from the two groups were seen beating each other during the confrontation. The incident created a tense situation in the area, raising concerns over security during public religious processions.

Viral Video Shows Youths Exchanging Blows

The viral video purportedly shows youths from both groups attacking one another. The confrontation quickly escalated into a brawl, with several participants exchanging punches and blows. The exact reason behind the clash has not been established based on the available information. It also remains unclear what triggered the confrontation during the procession.

Both Groups Flee Before Police Arrive

According to reports, youths from both groups fled the scene before police arrived. Their departure made it difficult for officers to immediately apprehend those involved in the altercation. The incident has drawn attention to the challenges of maintaining order during public gatherings, particularly religious processions that attract crowds and require adequate security arrangements.

Security Concerns After the Incident

The clash in Bulandshahr has raised questions about crowd management and police preparedness during religious events. Such gatherings require effective monitoring and timely intervention to prevent minor disputes from escalating into violence. The circulation of the video on social media has further brought the incident into the spotlight. Further details regarding the cause of the clash, the identification of those involved and any subsequent police action were not available at the time of writing. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain to be established.

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