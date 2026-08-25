Watch: Karnataka Beggar Dies Alone, Leaves Behind Rs 8.40 Lakh In Savings

In a heartbreaking incident that highlights the loneliness faced by many elderly and vulnerable people, a woman beggar in Karnataka’s Mandya died alone at her home, with no one around to care for her in her final days. Identified as Noor, the woman had reportedly spent years begging on the city’s roads and traffic circles and quietly saved the money she earned. Noor was living alone in a house at Sabdariyabad Mohalla on Guttalu Road, under the jurisdiction of the local police. She reportedly died of age-related ailments. After her death, her last rites were conducted, following which her relatives visited her house.

Bags Filled With Coins, Cash

What they found inside the modest house left everyone stunned. Noor had reportedly collected and stored large quantities of coins in bags, along with bundles of currency notes. She had also deposited money in her bank account. According to reports, the total amount left behind by Noor was around ₹8.40 lakh. A group of local people helped count the coins and cash found in her house before handing the money over to one of her family members.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. Live your life to the fullest as you can’t take money with you. 68 year old woman beggar in Mandya, Karnataka died leaving behind 30 sacks of cash mostly ₹10, ₹20 & ₹50 notes. ₹8.40 lakh counted so far and expected to cross ₹30 lakh once… pic.twitter.com/2LCXGOAiRu — Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) August 24, 2026

Relatives Accused of Neglect

Locals said Noor had been living a lonely life and had largely been left to fend for herself. They alleged that her relatives did not come forward to look after her when she was alive, despite her old age and health problems. Her story has sparked strong reactions among residents, particularly because relatives who allegedly remained away during her difficult days reportedly came forward after her death to collect her savings. Noor’s life and death offer a poignant reminder that behind every person living on the streets or surviving through begging, there may be a story of struggle, loneliness and years of silent savings. Her ₹8.40 lakh fortune may have surprised everyone, but the absence of someone to care for her when she needed help the most remains the saddest part of the story.

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