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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge

Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge

A dispute between two groups over areas for collecting greetings turned chaotic outside the SSP office in Jhansi, where four eunuchs and a woman were arrested after an alleged road blockade and clashes with a security guard and police.

Jhansi SSP Office Chaos: Four Eunuchs, Woman Arrested (Image: X)
Jhansi SSP Office Chaos: Four Eunuchs, Woman Arrested (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 12:03 IST

Four eunuchs and a woman were arrested in Jhansi on Saturday after a dispute between two groups over the area for collecting greetings escalated into a road blockade and a clash outside the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office. The group allegedly misbehaved with passers-by and police personnel, and one member pushed a security guard when he objected to the road being blocked. Police registered an FIR against the accused under various sections.

How the Jhansi protest outside SSP office turned chaotic

As per reports, Kinnar Anshika, also known as Abhishek, reached the SSP office on Saturday afternoon with her mother, Mamta, and others identified as Pooja, Naintara and Rasian. Anshika alleged that police were not listening to her complaints and that members of the rival group were threatening to kill her.

The group blocked the road outside the office, causing disruption. When a guard asked them not to obstruct traffic, he was allegedly pushed and fell. Passers-by were also reportedly subjected to misbehaviour.

Jhansi police face confrontation as officers reach the spot

Reportedly, after receiving information about the disturbance, Navabad police station in-charge Ravi Srivastava reached the spot with a police team. The group allegedly misbehaved with the police as well. Officers eventually drove them away and restored traffic.

Police detained four eunuchs, including Mamta, and took them to the police station. According to Srivastava, an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections.

Jhansi dispute follows earlier incident at police station

The confrontation comes amid an ongoing dispute between two groups over their respective areas for collecting greetings. Anshika had allegedly swallowed phenyl at Navabad police station a few days earlier.

She had claimed that the police were not acting on her complaint and that the rival group was threatening her life. The latest incident outside the SSP office led to fresh police action, with further proceedings to follow under the law.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Gonda Gram Pradhan Seen Firing Revolver In Air; Shocking Video Shows Wife Shooting, Minor Children Involved In Act Too    

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Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge
Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge
Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge
Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge
Watch: Kinnar Clash With Police And Harass Passerby After Dispute Over Collecting Greetings; Block Road, Misbehave With Public, Obscene Videos Emerge

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