A man died after suddenly collapsing while performing a religious ritual in a trance during a Mataji’s Ramel programme organised by the Barot community in Gujarat’s Patan district on Saturday night. Amrat Amtha Jadav, a resident of Adiya village in Harij taluka, was dancing to the beats of dakla drums at Asopalav Society in Hansapur when his health suddenly deteriorated and he fell unconscious. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media. He was rushed to a private hospital but died after around one-and-a-half to two hours of treatment. His family later revealed that he had been suffering from serious heart problems.

Gujarat religious programme turns tragic as bhuva collapses during ritual

As per reports, the Barot community had organised Mataji’s Ramel as part of a family and social gathering at Asopalav Society. Amrat was among those attending the programme, where he entered a trance as part of the religious ritual while the dakla drums were being played.

His sudden collapse left other participants and organisers shocked. Before anyone could understand what had happened, he had become unconscious, triggering panic at the venue. The incident of the bhuva collapsing during the ongoing ritual was captured on camera, and the footage is now circulating widely on social media. His death left the gathering in shock and spread grief across Adiya village and the wider community in Gujarat.

Gujarat man’s family reveals history of serious heart disease

Shailesh, Amrat’s son, said the family had organised the Ramel ceremony on Saturday as part of a social gathering, with all family members attending. He revealed that his father had already been suffering from a serious heart condition.

Reportedly, around seven months ago, Amrat had suffered a heart attack. Medical tests subsequently revealed blockages in 18 to 19 arteries of his heart. Apart from the three main arteries, another 15 to 16 smaller arteries were blocked. The left side of his heart was 100% blocked, while the right side had 75% blockage.

Doctors had ruled out the possibility of bypass surgery because of his condition. He had been taking regular medication since then.

Second heart attack claims Gujarat bhuva’s life despite treatment

Reports say that, according to Shailesh, Amrat suffered another heart attack while he was in a trance during Saturday night’s Ramel programme. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors treated him for around one-and-a-half to two hours. However, the treatment proved unsuccessful, and he died.

Meanwhile, the 108 emergency service said that no such patient had been brought to a hospital in its ambulance. It indicated that Amrat may have been taken to a private hospital in a private vehicle. His sudden death during the religious programme has left the family and community mourning.

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