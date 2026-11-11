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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

An unidentified man's body was found near a highway drain in Fatehpur's Hardaspur village, triggering panic. Police have launched an investigation to establish his identity and determine the cause of death.

Watch: Man's Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP's Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe
Watch: Man's Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP's Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 14:14 IST

In the morning hours of Wednesday, the residents of Hardaspur village, commonly known as Gangrawal in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, got up for their daily activities. But it turned out to be an ordinary day until one person glanced at the highway.

On the side of the road, near the drain, the body of a dead man could be seen. None of those gathered there recognized the dead person.

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How the News Spread

The news could not remain under wraps for long. Within no time, the news reached every corner of the village and people started congregating at the site of the incident. While some people were curious to know what had actually happened, some people were worried about it.

Police Arrive

Not much time passed when the police reached the spot. The police team conducted its investigations there and took necessary details from there on.

The First Problem: Who Was He?

Right now the biggest gap in the story is a name. Police have not been able to identify the man. Officers are questioning people living nearby, hoping someone can say who he was and where he came from.

Behind that sits a bigger question. How did he end up beside a highway drain, and in what circumstances did he die?

What Police Have Not Said

The cause of death is unclear. It could be an accident, an illness or something else, and without an inquiry and a postmortem report it would be wrong to settle on any one of these. Police have not claimed a crime, and none should be assumed.

What Could Help Find the Answers

One way forward is matching the body with the missing persons reports that have been registered at local police stations. Checking the CCTV footage from cameras mounted at various points on the highway is another possible way forward. Families whose members are missing have been advised to go to the nearest police station while the public has been asked to report to the police.

Significance of the Story

A large number of bodies of unidentified people are found each year on roadside and rail lines in India and many of them are left nameless for long periods of time. Till he is named, somewhere there is a family waiting for a call that has not yet arrived. Naming him is the beginning of finding answers to everything else.

Further Development

The postmortem report will give the first clue as to how this man died. In case of an accident or death due to natural causes, the next thing will probably be tracing his family. In case the report mentions any kind of injury, the story might take the criminal path. As of now, the village has a body with no name.

Also Read: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathroom After Two Days In Gorakhpur, Postmortem Reveals Shocking Head Injury

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Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

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Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

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Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

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Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe
Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe
Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe
Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe
Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

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