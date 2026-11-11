Watch: Man’s Body Found In Drain Along Highway In UP’s Fatehpur, Shocking Morning Discovery Near Hardaspur Village Triggers Police Probe

In the morning hours of Wednesday, the residents of Hardaspur village, commonly known as Gangrawal in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, got up for their daily activities. But it turned out to be an ordinary day until one person glanced at the highway.

On the side of the road, near the drain, the body of a dead man could be seen. None of those gathered there recognized the dead person.

How the News Spread

The news could not remain under wraps for long. Within no time, the news reached every corner of the village and people started congregating at the site of the incident. While some people were curious to know what had actually happened, some people were worried about it.

Police Arrive

Not much time passed when the police reached the spot. The police team conducted its investigations there and took necessary details from there on.

फतेहपुर में हाईवे किनारे मिला अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप हरदासपुर (गंगरावल) गांव के पास नाली किनारे पड़ा मिला शव, ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची बकेवर पुलिस मृतक की पहचान कराने में जुटी पुलिस, मौत के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जांच का इंतजार ✒️ रिपोर्ट: यूपी हेड नागेंद्र पांडये बकेवर/फतेहपुर। उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर जनपद में बुधवार सुबह उस समय हड़कंप मच गया, जब बकेवर थाना क्षेत्र के हरदासपुर (गंगरावल) गांव के समीप हाईवे किनारे नाली के पास एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव पड़ा मिला। सड़क किनारे शव दिखाई देने के बाद आसपास के ग्रामीणों में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। सूचना मिलते ही स्थानीय पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। सुबह ग्रामीणों ने देखा शव, पुलिस को दी सूचना प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार, बुधवार सुबह ग्रामीण अपने दैनिक कार्यों के लिए निकले थे। इसी दौरान हरदासपुर (गंगरावल) गांव के पास हाईवे किनारे नाली के समीप एक व्यक्ति का शव दिखाई दिया। शव मिलने की खबर देखते ही देखते आसपास के क्षेत्र में फैल गई और घटनास्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ जुटने लगी। ग्रामीणों ने तत्काल इसकी सूचना बकेवर थाना पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची और घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण करते हुए आवश्यक जानकारी जुटाई। मृतक की पहचान बनी पुलिस के सामने चुनौती फिलहाल मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है। पुलिस आसपास के ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ कर रही है, ताकि व्यक्ति की पहचान और उसके निवास स्थान के संबंध में जानकारी मिल सके। साथ ही यह पता लगाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि व्यक्ति यहां कैसे पहुंचा और उसकी मृत्यु किन परिस्थितियों में हुई। हालांकि, अभी तक मौत का कारण स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। दुर्घटना, बीमारी अथवा किसी अन्य परिस्थिति की आशंका को लेकर बिना जांच और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के कोई निष्कर्ष निकालना उचित नहीं होगा। पुलिस जांच से खुलेगा घटना का रहस्य घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में तरह-तरह की चर्चाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि पुलिस सभी संभावित पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए निष्पक्ष जांच करे और मृतक की पहचान जल्द सुनिश्चित कराए। ND NEWS की अपील: बकेवर थाना पुलिस और फतेहपुर पुलिस प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि मृतक की शिनाख्त के लिए आसपास के थानों में दर्ज गुमशुदगी के मामलों का मिलान कराया जाए। जरूरत पड़ने पर आसपास के सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज भी जांची जाए, जिससे घटना से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी मिल सके। यदि किसी परिवार का सदस्य लापता है तो परिजन तत्काल नजदीकी थाने से संपर्क करें। किसी व्यक्ति को संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में देखकर अफवाह फैलाने के बजाय पुलिस को सूचना दें। किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति की पहचान कराना केवल पुलिस की जिम्मेदारी नहीं, बल्कि समाज की मानवीय जिम्मेदारी भी है। मृतक की पहचान होने से उसके परिजनों तक सूचना पहुंच सकेगी और उन्हें अपनों के संबंध में जानकारी मिल सकेगी। 👇👇 @dgpup | @RSSorg | @UPGovt | @wpl1090 | @RSSgeet | @Uppolice | @MIB_India | @PMOIndia | @HMOIndia | @abmanglik | @VHPDigital | @igrangealld | @myogioffice | @InfoDeptUP | @dmfatehpur | @sdmsadarftp | @CMOfficeUP | @CMOUP_RC | @UPPRD1948 | @ChiefSecyUP | @MahantYogiG | @FatehpurSdm | @fatehpurpolice | @BajrangDalOrg | @rashtrapatibhvn | @UPMahilaKalyan | @112UttarPradesh | @myogiadityanath | @CommissionerPrg | @ADGZonPrayagraj 👇👇 #NDNews #दैनिकनिष्पक्षधारा #FatehpurNews #Bakewar #Hardaspur #Gangrawal #FatehpurPolice #UPPolice #UnidentifiedBody #PoliceInvestigation #BreakingNews 👇👇👇 🟥 ND NEWS | दैनिक निष्पक्ष धारा मुख्य संपादक/संस्थापक: राजन सिंह हाड़ा सह-संपादक: शालिनी सिंह भदौरिया रिपोर्ट: यूपी हेड नागेंद्र पांडये 📅 दिनांक: 11 नवंबर 2026 📍 फतेहपुर: 1/1, अटल बिहारी चौराहा, नियर वर्मा चौराहा, UP–212601 📍 लखनऊ: विधानसभा रोड, बर्लिंगटन चौराहा, UP–226001 📍 दिल्ली: U158, विकास मार्ग, लक्ष्मी नगर, दिल्ली–110092 📧 ndnewschannel@gmail.com 📞 9696119696 संकल्प: निष्पक्ष पत्रकारिता, जनहित सर्वोपरि। — NDNEWS (@ftppressclub) November 11, 2026

The First Problem: Who Was He?

Right now the biggest gap in the story is a name. Police have not been able to identify the man. Officers are questioning people living nearby, hoping someone can say who he was and where he came from.

Behind that sits a bigger question. How did he end up beside a highway drain, and in what circumstances did he die?

What Police Have Not Said

The cause of death is unclear. It could be an accident, an illness or something else, and without an inquiry and a postmortem report it would be wrong to settle on any one of these. Police have not claimed a crime, and none should be assumed.

What Could Help Find the Answers

One way forward is matching the body with the missing persons reports that have been registered at local police stations. Checking the CCTV footage from cameras mounted at various points on the highway is another possible way forward. Families whose members are missing have been advised to go to the nearest police station while the public has been asked to report to the police.

Significance of the Story

A large number of bodies of unidentified people are found each year on roadside and rail lines in India and many of them are left nameless for long periods of time. Till he is named, somewhere there is a family waiting for a call that has not yet arrived. Naming him is the beginning of finding answers to everything else.

Further Development

The postmortem report will give the first clue as to how this man died. In case of an accident or death due to natural causes, the next thing will probably be tracing his family. In case the report mentions any kind of injury, the story might take the criminal path. As of now, the village has a body with no name.

Also Read: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathroom After Two Days In Gorakhpur, Postmortem Reveals Shocking Head Injury