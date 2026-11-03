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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video

Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video

An 18-year-old woman in Fatehpur alleges her parents forced her to marry a 32-year-old man over land greed. She eloped with her lover and claims they face death threats.

Fatehpur Woman Alleges Forced Marriage, Elopes With Lover (Image: X)
Fatehpur Woman Alleges Forced Marriage, Elopes With Lover (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 10:07 IST

An 18-year-old married woman from Fatehpur has alleged that her parents forced her to marry a 32-year-old man against her wishes, allegedly because of their greed for land. In a video circulating on social media, the woman is seen standing with her lover and explaining why she left her marital home. She claims she was below 18 when her parents arranged the marriage, physically assaulted her when she objected and ignored her relationship with her lover. The woman has also alleged that her brother-in-law and his family are now threatening to kill the couple.

What the woman alleged about her marriage in Fatehpur

In the viral video, the woman says her marriage took place on April 30, 2026, at Kumharan Dera. She alleged that her parents forced her into the marriage when she was not even 18 years old, while the groom was 32.

“My marriage was solemnized on April 30, 2026, in Kumharan Dera. My mom and dad forced me into this marriage. My age was even below 18 years, and that guy was 32 years old, who was old,” she says in the video.

She further claims that she did not like the man but her parents beat her and went ahead with the marriage. According to her, their decision was driven by greed for land.

Why the woman left her marital home in Fatehpur

The woman said she could no longer tolerate the situation and decided to elope with her lover. She claimed that she had already told her parents about her feelings for him but they refused to accept the relationship.

“We had sworn to live and die together. After that, I had even told my mom and dad. I love him, but my mom and dad got me married to that old guy,” she said. According to her account, she left home with her lover on September 22, 2026.

Fatehpur woman alleges death threats from brother-in-law

The woman also claimed that her brother-in-law and his family members have been threatening to kill both of them following their decision to leave home.

Swearing by her children, she said she considers only her lover to be her husband. Towards the end of the video, the woman and the young man appeal for help, claiming they fear threats from her in-laws’ side.

The video has been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention to the woman’s allegations of forced marriage, underage marriage and threats to her safety.

Also Read: Ambulance Hits Scooter From Behind, Kills One On Spot, Seriously Injures Another; Driver Runs Over One Of The Fallen And Flees     

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Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video
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Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video

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Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video
Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video
Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video
Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video
Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video

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