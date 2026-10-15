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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

Video shows former BJP MLA Kailash Gorantyal showered with currency notes at a Jalna bhajan event, sparking criticism as drought-hit Maharashtra farmers battle crop losses and water shortages.

Kailash Gorantyal Showered With Cash At Bhajan Event In Drought-Hit Jalna (Image: ITV)
Kailash Gorantyal Showered With Cash At Bhajan Event In Drought-Hit Jalna (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 12:42 IST

A video of former BJP MLA Kailash Gorantyal being showered with currency notes while dancing at a bhajan programme in drought-hit Jalna, Maharashtra, has triggered a political controversy, with questions being raised over the display of cash as farmers struggle with crop losses, mounting debt and severe water shortages. The incident took place at the Manmadevi temple complex in Jalna city, where currency notes were reportedly thrown at Gorantyal during a religious event.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the former MLA dancing to music at the programme. According to reports, Gorantyal began dancing to bhajans at the request of party workers and also danced to the song “Main Hoon Don”. Some people at the event reportedly showered him with Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes.

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Why Kailash Gorantyal faces questions over the cash shower

The incident has drawn criticism because of the severe drought conditions affecting Maharashtra, particularly the farming community. Questions have been raised about the public display of money when farmers are watching their standing crops dry up and face mounting financial distress.

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister in the Maharashtra government and a leader of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned whether showering a political leader with currency notes was justified when farmers were struggling with crop damage, debt, and shortages of water and fodder.

Kailash Gorantyal video sparks debate as Maharashtra battles drought

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 305 of the state’s 358 tehsils and announced relief measures to deal with the crisis. However, a lack of rainfall has left standing crops drying up and being destroyed in fields.

The situation has become so severe that some farmers have reportedly been forced to run rotavators over their crops rather than continue trying to save them. Farmers are facing the crisis with deep distress as their livelihoods come under pressure.

Amid the worsening situation, Sharad Pawar was recently asked by the government to provide a relief package for farmers.

Kailash Gorantyal’s dance at Jalna temple programme draws criticism

The cash-showering incident took place during a bhajan programme held at the Manmadevi temple complex in Jalna city. Reports said party workers encouraged Gorantyal to dance, after which attendees threw currency notes at him.

The viral footage has fuelled public criticism, with people questioning the practice of throwing money at a political leader in a region grappling with drought. The controversy has put the focus on the contrast between the celebrations at the religious event and the hardship faced by farmers whose crops are being destroyed due to a lack of rain.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: 3 Women, Men Seen With Drinks And Chakhna Inside DMCH Emergency Building; Darbhanga SSP Orders Action Over Hospital Drinking Party    

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Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra
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Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

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Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

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Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra
Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra
Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra
Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra
Watch: Massive Controversy As Ex-BJP MLA Showered With Rs 500 and 200 Notes; Dances ‘Mai Hoon Don’ While Farmers Face Drought, Debt In Maharashtra

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