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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

Two men in Mathura allegedly drove nearly 2 km with a mother and daughter on their car bonnet after a money dispute. Police added an attempt-to-murder charge after examining the viral video and arrested two accused.

Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Bonnet (Image: X)
Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Bonnet (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-05 13:25 IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where two men allegedly drove for nearly 2 km with a mother and daughter clinging to the bonnet of their moving car following a dispute over money. The accused have been arrested, and police have added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case after examining a video of the incident.

The incident took place on Monday night near Vrindavan Parikrama Marg in Panigaon village, under the Yamuna Par police station area. A video showing the two women on the bonnet as the car moves along the road has since gone viral on social media.

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WATCH: Men Drive Nearly 2 Km With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet In Mathura



According to Additional SP (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh, the accused, identified as Prem and Puneet, had visited a man named Pawan’s house along with another associate. They allegedly went there to demand money that they claimed had been jointly spent in connection with a pending court case. Police said a confrontation broke out after the money was not paid. The accused allegedly abused and assaulted people present at the house, drawing nearly 100 villagers to the spot.

When the three men tried to leave in their car, Pawan’s mother, Sheela Devi, and sister stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. However, the accused allegedly accelerated, causing the two women to land on the bonnet. The men then allegedly continued driving for nearly 2 km with the women clinging to the bonnet before dropping them near a petrol pump on Mant Road and fleeing.

Why Was An Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added?

The injured women alerted the police after the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Varun Mishra said police had initially registered a case of abuse and assault based on the victims’ complaint. However, after examining the available evidence, including the viral video, an attempt-to-murder charge was added to the FIR.

Two Accused Arrested, Search On For Third Man

Police have arrested Prem and Puneet in connection with the incident. The two men have been sent to judicial custody, while efforts are underway to trace their third associate. The viral footage has brought attention to the incident, which began with a dispute over money allegedly spent on a court case. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Who Is Muhammad Niyas Jouhari? Islamic preacher Questioned Actress Nazriya Nazim’s Dress And Religious Conduct, Now Arrested In POCSO Case

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WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video
Tags: crime newsmathuraPoliceuttar pradeshviral video

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WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

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WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

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WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video
WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video
WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video
WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video
WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

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