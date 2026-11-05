WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where two men allegedly drove for nearly 2 km with a mother and daughter clinging to the bonnet of their moving car following a dispute over money. The accused have been arrested, and police have added an attempt-to-murder charge to the case after examining a video of the incident.

The incident took place on Monday night near Vrindavan Parikrama Marg in Panigaon village, under the Yamuna Par police station area. A video showing the two women on the bonnet as the car moves along the road has since gone viral on social media.

WATCH: Men Drive Nearly 2 Km With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet In Mathura

🚨Shocking and heartbreaking News 💔 Mother-daughter made to sit on car bonnet and driven around.💔😢 Two men have been arrested in Mathura after a viral CCTV video showed them driving a car with a mother and daughter sitting on the bonnet. The incident, triggered by a money dispute on November 2, left both women injured. The victims are currently receiving treatment at a district hospital while police investigate. — Ramesh S 🚩 (@hinduvision1) November 4, 2026







According to Additional SP (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh, the accused, identified as Prem and Puneet, had visited a man named Pawan’s house along with another associate. They allegedly went there to demand money that they claimed had been jointly spent in connection with a pending court case. Police said a confrontation broke out after the money was not paid. The accused allegedly abused and assaulted people present at the house, drawing nearly 100 villagers to the spot.

When the three men tried to leave in their car, Pawan’s mother, Sheela Devi, and sister stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. However, the accused allegedly accelerated, causing the two women to land on the bonnet. The men then allegedly continued driving for nearly 2 km with the women clinging to the bonnet before dropping them near a petrol pump on Mant Road and fleeing.

Why Was An Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added?

The injured women alerted the police after the incident and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Varun Mishra said police had initially registered a case of abuse and assault based on the victims’ complaint. However, after examining the available evidence, including the viral video, an attempt-to-murder charge was added to the FIR.

Two Accused Arrested, Search On For Third Man

Police have arrested Prem and Puneet in connection with the incident. The two men have been sent to judicial custody, while efforts are underway to trace their third associate. The viral footage has brought attention to the incident, which began with a dispute over money allegedly spent on a court case. Further investigation is underway.

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