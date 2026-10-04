Watch Meerut Horror: Wife Catches Husband With Alleged Lover, Climbs Onto Car Bonnet As He Drives For 5 Km; What Happened Next As Video Goes Viral?

Watch Meerut Horror: A terrible road incident in Meerut has become viral when a lady reportedly saw her husband sitting in a car with another lady and confronting him, but unfortunately, it ended up in an extremely risky race on the road.

As per the reports, the lady tried to stop the car after seeing her husband with the lady. But when the car reportedly didn’t stop, the lady managed to hang on the bonnet of the car and was riding on the car for nearly 5 kilometres. A video of the lady clinging on the front part of the car while it was driving has been shared online.

Watch The Viral Meerut Video

कार के बोनट पर पत्नी लटकी हुई है। पति अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ अंदर बैठा है। दरअसल, पत्नी ने दोनों को एकसाथ पकड़ लिया। वो कार के आगे खड़ी हो गई। पति ने कार चलाई तो पत्नी बोनट पर लटकी रह गई। 📍मेरठ, उत्तर प्रदेश https://t.co/VA2WZkgOQP — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) October 4, 2026







The footage shows a woman on the bonnet of a moving car while people around the vehicle appear to react to the dangerous situation. The video has gone viral on social media, but the footage itself does not establish the circumstances leading up to the incident. Police are investigating the allegations made by the woman.

What Happened In Meerut?

This incident is reported to have occurred in the Lohiya Nagar locality of Meerut. It is said that the lady had gone out riding on a scooter with her son who is 14 years old. The lady saw her husband’s car on the Hapur Road along with another lady inside the car.

Then what followed is the part which made the situation from a family matter to one which can be termed as a dangerous roadside incident. The lady is said to have clung to the bonnet of the moving car. It is reported that the lady stayed stuck to the bonnet for about 5 kilometres.

People Eventually Stopped The Car

As the vehicle kept moving, it is said that the screams of the woman caught the attention of people present in the area. As per reports, the bystanders stopped the vehicle in the vicinity of Kashiram Colony in Lohiya Nagar.

The matter did not end here because even after the vehicle got stopped, the woman says that her husband assaulted her. It is reported that the woman registered a case against both her husband and the woman who was allegedly in the vehicle along with her husband.

What Did The Woman Tell Police?

The woman has accused them for attempted murder, assault, and threats, the reports suggest. Moreover, she has shown a video to the police regarding the case.

These charges are a part of her complaint and are yet to be proved in the court of law. Meerut SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosle revealed that police had taken cognisance of a video in which a woman could be seen clinging to the bonnet of a car. According to him, the preliminary information suggested that it was an issue of family dispute.

Couple Married For Around 15 Years

Reports say the couple have been married for around 15 years and have two children. The family dispute reportedly predates the viral incident. According to reports, the woman was with her teenage son when she spotted the car on Saturday. The confrontation subsequently spilled onto the road.

What Happened After The 5-Km Drive?

The car was finally stopped at Kashiram Colony due to some intervention by others. The woman came forward to file the complaint against the man along with the video.

In this regard, the police would have to investigate the circumstances just before the movement of the car, whether the car was intentionally moved with the woman sitting on the bonnet, and what happened once the car stopped. For the time being, the viral video has highlighted the case, whereas the circumstances and complaints await the police investigation.

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