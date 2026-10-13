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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur

WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur

A monkey suddenly crossed the road in Lavkushnagar, Madhya Pradesh, moments before a speeding e-rickshaw overturned. CCTV footage of the October 12 accident shows locals rushing to help two injured people.

WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP's Chhatarpur (Image: Instagram)
WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP's Chhatarpur (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 12:10 IST

A video clip that shows an e-rickshaw flipping over after a sudden appearance of a monkey in front of it is doing rounds on the internet from the town of Lavkushnagar in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place close to the Old Tehsil office complex on Monday, October 12, leaving two individuals hurt.

As per the report, an e-rickshaw was crossing the road when a monkey appeared before it in no time. As a result, the driver lost control over the vehicle.

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WATCH: Monkey Crosses Road As E-Rickshaw Overturns



As per the video footage of CCTV, it is seen that the monkey crosses the road right before the e-rickshaw which is coming from their way gets flipped.

The incident was quite shocking and grabbed the attention of the local residents and the passers-by who were quick enough to rush towards the vehicle to help the people in it.

Later on, the overturned e-rickshaw was lifted by locals and the injured passengers were taken care of. This incident was filmed by the CCTV camera installed near the Old Tehsil office.

How Many People Were Injured In The Chhatarpur Accident?

Reports suggest that there were two individuals in the e-rickshaw during the time of the accident, which included the driver as well as a passenger.

The driver was injured slightly, but the passenger was injured severely and had to be taken to the hospital for medical attention. Details regarding the passenger’s injuries are unknown at this point of time.

Where Did The E-Rickshaw Overturn In Madhya Pradesh?

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Old Tehsil office in Lavkushnagar, a city in the Chhatarpur district, on Monday, October 12.

The footage shows how the e-rickshaw topples over when the monkey crosses its way, followed by the people coming forward to help the wounded.

The incident serves as a reminder for motorists to remain alert, particularly on roads where animals may cross unexpectedly. Maintaining a controlled speed and staying attentive can help drivers respond more safely to sudden obstacles.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Rape Minor Girl Inside Maharashtra’s Nigdi Temple While She Offers Prayers, Arrested

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WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur
Tags: cctv footageChhatarpurLavkushnagarmadhya pradeshviral video

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WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur

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WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur
WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur
WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur
WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur
WATCH: Monkey Suddenly Runs Across Road, Speeding E-Rickshaw Overturns In Seconds In MP’s Chhatarpur

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