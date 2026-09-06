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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives

Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives

Flames erupted from the rear of the moving bus, forcing around 40 passengers to jump off to save their lives.

Firefighters reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. (Source:Screengrab)
Firefighters reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 09:30 IST

Panic broke out in Gwalior after a video coach bus travelling to Bhopal suddenly caught fire. Flames erupted from the rear of the moving bus near Vivekananda Tiraha in the Chetakpuri area, sending passengers into a frenzy.

Flames Erupt From Rear Of Moving Bus

According to the reports, the fire broke out while the bus was travelling through Chetakpuri under the Jhansi Road police station limits. As flames rapidly spread from the rear section, passengers rushed to get off the vehicle. Several passengers reportedly jumped out of the bus to escape the blaze. Around 40 passengers were travelling on the bus when the incident occurred. Their luggage and other belongings were destroyed in the fire.

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Elderly Passenger Faints After Inhaling Smoke

The incident also left an elderly passenger in distress. The man, who was reportedly a heart patient, fainted after inhaling smoke from the burning bus. He was given CPR at the spot before being taken to the JAH Trauma Centre for further treatment. His condition and other details were not immediately available.

Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

As soon as information about the fire reached the authorities, fire brigade vehicles rushed to the location. Firefighters began efforts to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The incident caused panic in the area as thick smoke could be seen rising from the bus.

Police Begin Investigation

The fire occurred in the Chetakpuri area, which falls under the Jhansi Road police station jurisdiction. Police reached the scene and began investigating the circumstances that led to the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to examine the bus and gather statements from passengers to determine how the fire started and whether any safety lapse was involved.
Also Read: “You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

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Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives
Tags: 40 passengersBhopal bus fireChetakpuri bus fireGwalior Bhopal bus fireGwalior latest newshome-hero-pos-5moving bus catches firepassengers jump off busSharad TravelsVivekananda Tiraha

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Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives
Watch: Moving Bus Catches Fire In Bhopal, 40 Passengers Jump Off To Save Lives

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